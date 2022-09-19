Officials fill out ranks of city boards

September 19, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A total of 13 people have been appointed or reappointed to three different city advisory groups by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Its unanimous action last Thursday night included three members being re-upped to the Mount Airy Planning Board, Len Fawcett, Bryan Grote and Courtney Williams.

Two other Planning Board members eligible for reappointment, Tami Springthorpe and Gray Trotter, elected not to do so.

Fawcett, Grote and Williams were each approved for new three-year terms that will expire on Oct. 31, 2025.

Joanna Refvem and Lauren Jennings were appointed to three-year terms as replacements for Sprinthorpe and Trotter on the Planning Board. It devotes initial study to zoning, annexation, land-use and related proposals and makes recommendations to the commissioners for final action.

The terms of Refvem and Jennings will run until Sept. 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, four city residents were reappointed to the Mount Airy Appearance Commission. It spearheads various beautification efforts in town — including an awards program to recognize business and residential properties that are setting a good example for others through aesthetic or architectural excellence.

Phillip Brown, Jenny Smith, Paul Danley and Darryl Wilson were approved for new three-year terms on the appearance group to expire on Sept, 30, 2025.

Another member of that group whose term has ended, Allen Burton, was not eligible for reappointment, resulting in Len Fawcett being named as Burton’s replacement. His three-year term will run to the same date as the other four members.

In another move, Rob Sinton and Jenny Smith were reappointed to new three-year terms on the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission which will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

Another member of that group, Karen Eberdt, has relocated from the city and no longer is eligible to serve, triggering the appointment of Julia Draughn to fill Eberdt’s unexpired term that runs until March 30, 2023.

The Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission is a citizens advisory group on matters relating to facilities and programs within that realm.