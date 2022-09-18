Dobson fifth graders learn about the flag

Dobson Elementary School students practice folding in sets of four so that everyone got a turn. (Submitted photo)

<p>Sgt. Greg McCormick and his senior cadets from Surry Central High School visited Dobson Elementary School to teach fifth graders about the significance of the U.S. flag and how to handle it respectfully. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Sgt. Greg McCormick then had four student volunteers fly, draw, and fold the flag as a closeout to the instruction. (Submitted photo)</p>

Sgt. Greg McCormick and his senior cadets, from Surry Central High School, visited Dobson Elementary School recently to teach the fifth grade class about the significance of the U.S. flag, and how to handle it respectfully.

The cadets also demonstrated how to fold the flag properly. After that, they broke up into groups and let the students practice folding in sets of four so that everyone got a turn. Sgt. McCormick then had four student volunteers fly, draw, and fold the flag as a closeout to the instruction.

”The students loved the experience of handling the flag and learning how to fold it properly,” school officials said.