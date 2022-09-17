SCC offering emergency medical courses

September 17, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College is offering two sections of Emergency Medical Responder classes beginning in October. The first offering run Monday, Oct. 3, through Monday, Nov. 28. Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m., with four additional Saturday meetings. This class will meet at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy.

Surry Community College is offering two sections of Emergency Medical Responder classes beginning in October.

The first offering will start on Monday, Oct. 3, and will run through Monday, Nov. 28. Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m., with four additional Saturday meetings. This class will meet at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., in Mount Airy. Those interested can register at bit.ly/CPSEMR.

The second offering will start on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and will run through Thursday, Dec. 8. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., with four additional Saturday meetings. This class will meet at the Yadkin Campus, 1001 College Dr., in Yadkinville. Those interested can register at bit.ly/YadkinEMR.

This course is a 100-hour traditional EMR course intended for those who want to be first responders in local agencies. Students will learn the basics of emergency medical care from life-threatening medical conditions to major traumatic injuries. This course includes American Heart Association’s BLS/CPR certification, logistical operations of EMS, and basic anatomy/physiology. Students should finish with a foundation of and the abilities of providing the basics of emergency healthcare.

Pre-requisites include a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma; or successful completion of the T.A.B.E. assessment exam for basic reading and comprehension skills at the 10th-grade level. This test will be scheduled and given during course orientation.

For more information about SCC’s Emergency Medical Responder program, contact Kenneth Vaught at 336-386-3633 or vaughtk@surry.edu. The tuition is $183, plus associated books, tools and supplies.