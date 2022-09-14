9/11 memorial held in Dobson

September 14, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Captain Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to participate in the reading of names at the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials ceremony, Sunday, September 11, at the Children’s Center in Dobson. The flag behind Capt. Hudson

<p>Bucky Holcomb, board chair for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina is seen at the podium.</p>

Bucky Holcomb, board chair for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina is seen at the podium.

<p>Andy Winemiller, Surry Teen Court Coordinator, participates in the reading of names during the 9/11 remembrance event over the weekend in Dobson.</p>

Andy Winemiller, Surry Teen Court Coordinator, participates in the reading of names during the 9/11 remembrance event over the weekend in Dobson.

<p>The honor guard has the colors on display before the 9/11 Day Flag of Honor memorial event in Dobson.</p>

The honor guard has the colors on display before the 9/11 Day Flag of Honor memorial event in Dobson.

The second annual 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Across America Memorials event was held Sunday in Dobson at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina. The ceremony mirrored others happening across the country as the largest multi-site coordinated 9/11 Day project.

In total, 75 communities across the United States came together over the weekend in an event meant to commemorate the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, during the deadliest terrorist attack in United States history.

“We feel honored to have been one of 75 sites chosen to hold a commemorative event that was a meaningful and solemn remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11,” Children’s Center Community Relations Coordinator Valerie Smith said.

Regardless of the location or whether the honored were a victim, hero, or first responder, the ceremony seeks to create a connection to those who were lost. Also remembered were those lost in the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center.

The 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Memorials are volunteer-driven and meant to bring young people into the ceremony as well to share information on those who were lost. “Instead of saying 2,983 names at one memorial, each memorial is held in memory and honor of 50-65 victims and heroes. And, instead of only saying a name, 5-10 personal things are shared about each,” the event website said.

Part of what makes this event so different is that there is no specific local connection between the memorials and the names read. Organizers said this is a new way to honor those who were lost on that fateful day beyond just the recitation of names and the tolling of bells.

This year, the remembrance “extends beyond those honored in the first year, from everyone who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, to include nearly 5,000 more who lost their lives after that day.”

“As a result of federal law and other concerns, the federal government will not release the names of those who died following Sept. 11, only the monthly death totals. More than twenty 9/11-related organizations are assisting Global Youth Justice and have identified nearly 1,000 to be remembered by name.”

This memorial was the brainchild of the Global Youth Justice Inc. in 2020 and is co-sponsored by AmeriCorps, the federal agency that promotes national service through volunteerism. Participating sites were given a 9/11 Day Flag of Honor with the names of the 2,983 victims to display at the memorial ceremony.