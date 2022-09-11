Surry County Most Wanted

September 11, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joshua Shay McCormick, 39, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Stephanie Edwards, 42, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Terry Wayne Whitaker, 43, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony second degree arson;

• Kevin Michael Holt, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting public officer.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.