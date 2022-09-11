Rockford church to mark 175 years

In 1847, the U.S.-Mexican War raged to its conclusion as American troops fought their way into Mexico; the growing California town of Yerba Buena was renamed San Francisco; the first U.S. postage stamp was issued; the Bronte sisters published three novels — Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and Agnes Grey; and the firm Siemens & Halske was formed to begin work on the emerging technology known as the electrical telegraph.
That was also the year Rockford Baptist Church opened its doors for the first time.
“Isn’t it amazing, that God, in his faithfulness, has kept the doors open that long?” asked Pastor Roy Ferguson, minister at the church. “You think back 175 years, that was before the Civil War.”
Ferguson, a retired U.S. Army officer who served 22 years before becoming a JROTC instructor for a dozen years at East Surry High School, has been the church’s pastor for three of those 175 years.
“I’m in my third career,” he said recently when discussing the church’s history. “And in my favorite career.”
The church, in the former Surry County seat on the border of Surry and Yadkin counties, said he and the congregation plan a two-day celebration Sept. 17-18.
On Sept. 17, a Saturday, events get underway at 11 a.m.
“We’re going to have the church open, with music, kids’ games outside, hot dogs and soft drinks, we’re going to try to get a couple of fiddlers to come out and play. It’s going to be a low-key event,” he said.
Then, on that Sunday, he said there will be a traditional service which will focus on two things: A walk through the history of the church which will highlight area and world events through the generations; and focus what he termed the “Faithfulness of God.”
“To show that God was faithful, through…the fires, tragedies, the (Great) Depression, through all of these things the country faced, the people here were faithful, they kept the church open as a place of worship. And God is faithful. That’s what I’m going to highlight as I take them through this historical journey of Rockford Baptist Church.”
Beginnings
The church, he said, was chartered in 1847, making it the oldest church in the Surry County Baptist Association. In fact, the Baptist State Convention, an annual gathering usually reserved for larger cities across North Carolina, was held at Rockford in 1848, showing the church’s influence and importance in its early days.
Ferguson said the church began as a partnership of sorts — sharing a building with Rockford Methodist Church while the two fledgling congregations worked toward organizing themselves and ministering in the community, as opposed to worrying about building a worship center.
That arrangement, he said, lasted a full six decades, with the two congregations sharing a log schoolhouse building.
“The Baptists would preach on one Sunday, then there would be a service for the Methodists on the following Sunday,” he said. The two congregations usually came together for joint services at Christmas and Easter. “They would just share the building until Rockford Baptist Church was built.”
The frame structure was completed and opened early in the 20th century, serving as home for the congregation until July 1, 1951, when fire destroyed the building shortly after services finished that day.
“The story is, there were wooden steps leading up to the church and somebody had dropped a cigarette, and it fell through the steps.” There, in the weeds and brush, it smoldered until the service was done and people were leaving. When flames finally erupted, they spread fast, quickly engulfing the wooden building.
“It destroyed the pipe organ, the piano, most of the pews,” Ferguson said while looking over records of the event. “The church was destroyed.”
For the next five years, he said, the congregation met with their old friends from the Methodist church, until a new structure was built.
Finally, in 1956, a new building was completed at the church’s location, although a new heating system installation 26 years later, in 1982, led to another fire.
“That gutted the church, there was significant damage,” which led to another structure being built, the one the congregation still calls home today.
“The new church building was dedicated May 22, 1983,” he said.
Through the fires, through the Civil War and both World Wars, through countless economic upheavals, Rockford Baptist Church has continued meeting, continued its local ministry, and the church is hoping for those in the community to turn out and help celebrate the milestone anniversary.