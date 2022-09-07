Veterans appreciation event Saturday

September 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

There will be a Veterans Appreciation and Time Capsule ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park located at 691 W. Lebanon St. in Mount Airy. Organizers ask folks to arrive at 10:30 a.m. and the program starts at 11 a.m.

<p>A World War II Victory Medallion, as seen here, is among the artifacts that will be placed into the time capsule that will be placed at Veterans Memorial Park.</p>

A World War II Victory Medallion, as seen here, is among the artifacts that will be placed into the time capsule that will be placed at Veterans Memorial Park.

American Legion Post 123 is sponsoring a Veterans Appreciation event this Saturday, Sept. 10, that will also feature the placement of a 50-year time capsule on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park located at 691 W Lebanon Street in Mount Airy.

Event organizers ask those participating to arrive at the park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the program will begin at 11 a.m. With so many other events in town this weekend, organizers did not want to keep people from enjoying other events as well.

There are invited guests from local government and law enforcement to speak. Organizer Jerry Estes said to look for the ticket booth that will be visible from the road and the event will be taking place there.

The time capsule is being prepared to be placed and organizers say it has artifacts donated to it that are both focused on local veterans but also on Veterans Memorial Park. Estes said there have been a variety of items added into the time capsule for posterity including medals, dog tags, and press clippings. He said there are medallions from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom representing more than 75 years in defense of the Constitution of the United States.

The purpose of the event is to show thanks to local veterans and to ensure veterans are not forgotten. In 50 years when the Veterans Memorial Park time capsule will again see the light of day, Estes said, “I hope it can show who we were and the things we have done. We made an impact locally, not just in our service, but afterward as well.”

“I want people to know we were here, and we cared enough to give back even after we served.”