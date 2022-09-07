East Surry holds open house

September 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

A sign outside East Surry High School welcoming back students.

<p>An East Surry High School student poses with the East Surry Cardinals mascot</p>

An East Surry High School student poses with the East Surry Cardinals mascot

<p>Students and staff gather together for the back to school celebration.</p>

Students and staff gather together for the back to school celebration.

East Surry High School held an open house and East District Night to welcome students and parents to campus at the start of the school year. On these days students and parents were able to meet with faculty and staff and tour the campus.

East District night was an evening of food, fellowship, and festivities. The community was invited to East Surry High School to partake in games, food trucks were on site, watch both the football team and band practice, along with other activities.