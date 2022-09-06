Flat Rock Book Bus visits students

September 6, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Custodian David Jones read to Elena Sierra.

<p>Brittany Johnson, school psychologist, read to KJ Burkhart.</p>

Brittany Johnson, school psychologist, read to KJ Burkhart.

<p>Principal Blair Lambert and Yetzel Salgado pose for a photo on the Book Bus.</p>

Principal Blair Lambert and Yetzel Salgado pose for a photo on the Book Bus.

<p>Sarah Niten, custodian, prepared the Book Bus each week with David Jones, custodian, who is not pictured.</p>

Sarah Niten, custodian, prepared the Book Bus each week with David Jones, custodian, who is not pictured.

<p>Ed Niten drove the Book Bus and read with students.</p>

Ed Niten drove the Book Bus and read with students.

<p>Dawn Solomon drove the Book Bus.</p>

Dawn Solomon drove the Book Bus.

<p>Media Specialist Kristi Edwards and Avery Robertson smile for the camera.</p>

Media Specialist Kristi Edwards and Avery Robertson smile for the camera.

Flat Rock Elementary School received grant funds from Surry County Educational Foundation for the Book Bus to run routes over the summer.

Students visited the Book Bus on six Tuesdays, starting at the end of June till the first of August. The Book Bus made six stops throughout Flat Rock’s community. All students chose a free book, read with an adult, and received a bag of healthy snacks

“Flat Rock Elementary School is grateful to all the employees who rode the Book Bus,” officials there said. “Flat Rock Elementary wants to give a big thank you to our bus drivers, Ed Niten and Dawn Solomon, as well as our custodians, Sarah Niten and David Jones, who prepared the Book Bus each Tuesday and also rode to assist with reading to students.”