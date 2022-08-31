Traffic accident in Mount Airy

An accident is partially blocking East Independence Boulevard at North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.

Traffic is being impacted as of 10:15 a.m. in downtown Mount Airy.

An accident occurred at the intersection of East Independence Blvd. and North Renfro St.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the accident.

A fire engine is parked in the middle of the intersection but traffic is still moving through as cleanup and accident investigation remain ongoing.

An alternate route may be advisable until the scene is clear.

More details to follow.