Pilot Mountain Middle honors students

August 28, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Pilot Mountain Middle School students who have been honored already this year for what school officials are calling exemplary leader characteristics include, front row, Anthony De LA Cruz, Kevin Santiago Perez Padron, and Hadley Bingman; back row, Erik Ortega, Ian Ledesma and Natalie Hawks. (Submitted photo)

Pilot Mountain Middle School teachers and administrators are making a point this year of recognizing and praising positive behavior.

When a faculty member finds a student displaying exemplary characteristics of a “great leader,” the student is given a Positive Office Referral Ticket.

“This is all part of the school’s leadership framework to celebrate student success in exemplifying leadership qualities,” school officials said.