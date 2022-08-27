Dobson Elementary holds Parade of Success

August 27, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

A parade participant shows off a sign. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Surry High School JROTC with Sgt. Greg McCormick led the parade. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Surry High School JROTC with Sgt. Greg McCormick led the parade. (Submitted photo)

<p>Dobson Elementary School fifth graders show their excitement getting back to school. (Submitted photo)</p>

Dobson Elementary School fifth graders show their excitement getting back to school. (Submitted photo)

<p>Dobson Elementary School’s Parade of Success participants marching in Dobson. (Submitted photo)</p>

Dobson Elementary School’s Parade of Success participants marching in Dobson. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary students and staff recently celebrated the start of the school year with their eighth annual Parade of Success through the town of Dobson.

They were cheered on by family and friends who lined the streets. The Dobson Police Department, with Chief Shawn Myers, the Surry Central high School band, directed by Jordan Martin, Surry Central cheerleaders, and the high school’s ROTC with Sgt. Greg McCormick led the parade.