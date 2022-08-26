SouthData owner files for bankruptcy

More than 300 area students turned out Thursday for the second annual Student Job Fair held by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been a great event,” said chamber president and CEO Randy Collins.

The fair is aimed at high school juniors and seniors, along with college students, who are looking to get into the area workforce, either for long-term employment, summer work, or for internships.

There were 48 vendors on site, with booths set up to give students a taste of what their particular business and field might look like. It was also a chance for area employers to make contact with prospective employees and interns.

Lenise Lynch, general manager at Hampton Inn of Mount Airy, said her business could definitely use additional employees, particularly in housekeeping, on the front desk, in the laundry and maintenance departments.

She said working with youth just coming out of high school or college is an ideal situation for the hotel and for the prospective employee — as she believes it would be for most any business.

“It is a chance for a business to be able to help them learn what is expected (in the workforce),” she said, adding that young people in their first or second job are often easier to mold and train into being a strong employee.

“We can catch them coming out of high school and help them begin a great career,” she said. In her industry, she said it is possible to start out in most any position and move up into management, even ownership.

“I’ve been doing this for 16 years,” she said. Lynch began working at the Hampton Inn as a front-desk attendant, and within two years was the general manager, a position she has held since then.

Collins said that is exactly the idea behind the job fair, to help students learn there are career opportunities in their hometown.

“We hope the students realize there are some good paying jobs right here in our community,” he said, steady jobs that can be a career.

Staff Sgt. William Arnder with the North Carolina Army National Guard said Thursday was a good day for him and his colleague working at the job fair.

“We had more than 25 who signed up,” he said, referring to students who had given him their contact information and expressed interest in exploring work with the Guard. He said he was hoping to see 15 to 20 folks who would sign on with the Guard from Thursday’s event.

Arnder said most the positions with the Guard are essentially part-time posts, with some weekends and summertime required, but that in addition to the pay someone can earn, the Guard also offers opportunities for troops to have college paid for.

Anna Johnson and Brenna Belcher with Xtreme! Marketing said they had quite a few folks interested in their display.

“A lot of kids are interested in graphic design and digital marketing,” Johnson said, adding that her firm is looking to expand with more work coming in than they can do with the present sized staff. Several students left resumes or completed applications there.

Teresa Grimm of Hardy Brothers Trucking said her booth attracted many students.

“We’ve had quite a few of them who wanted to be mechanics,” she said. “One, she specifically wanted to be a diesel mechanic.”

While her firm can definitely use mechanics, she said their biggest need is for drivers. Her firm needs both drivers to run regional routes who typically make two or three runs a week covering a total of 2,000 to 3,000 miles; and long-term drivers going coast-to-coast. For those going west and back, she said the company generally likes two-person driving teams, and a husband and wife team is often perfect for such runs.

Grimm said her company refers students interested in this field to the truck driving program at Surry Community College.

Among the four dozen local businesses with booths set up was Northern Regional Hospital, staffed by Daniel Combs, who works in the hospital’s staff development and student programs, and Vanessa Bottomley, a unit coordinator in the emergency department.

Bottomley said the two used a CPR simulator to show youth how to determine if someone needs CPR, and how to administer the often life-saving maneuver.

“We probably had 100 kids use that today,” she said.

While medical-related jobs are what most people think of when considering a hospital-related career, Combs said he tried to emphasize to those visiting that there are other jobs there.

“We have people in marketing, people who work in the labs, who do x-rays. One young lady said she wasn’t interested in any of those, she wanted to go into accounting. I told her, we have accountants, too.”

Bottomley emphasized that the job fair may have been aimed at showing students the job opportunities in Surry County and Mount Airy, it also is a time for the hospital and other employers to learn about a whole new wave of potential workers.

“We have very good talent right here,” she said of folks in the community.