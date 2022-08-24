Changes OK’d for city Library Board

August 24, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

One member has left the Mount Airy Library Board and been replaced by another, with a third person reappointed to that group.

The terms of both Emily Loftis and Mike Marion expired earlier this summer, with Loftis expressing interest in serving another with that board. It is a city advisory group that oversees the operation of the local public library that is part of a regional system.

Marion, meanwhile, elected not to seek reappointment although he was eligible to do so.

Loftis was reappointed to another three-year term during a meeting last Thursday night of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which approves members for the Library Board and other city advisory groups. It will expire on June 30, 2025.

David Crawford was named to replace Marion and appointed for a three-year term to run during the same period.

Crawford has been active with the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library support organization, including volunteering his time to assist with used-book sales it holds during the year to fund library needs.