Weekend moped wreck claims life

Acclaimed author Beth Macy is coming to Winston-Salem next week as part of the national launch of her new book “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.”

Part of the hope she describes in her books originates in Surry County, and the efforts there to combat the overdose crisis.

Bookmarks is presenting the book launch event that will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16., at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem. The event is being held at the church to accommodate the crowd that is expected.

“Raising Lazarus” had already drawn attention and while still in pre-orders has already been awarded recognition as an Amazon Best Book of August 2022. No registration will be required nor is there a cost associated with the book launch.

Macy rose to fame most recently for her book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” that pointed the spotlight on the relationship between the rise of the drug OxyContin and the decisions made by pharmaceutical maker Purdue Pharma, doctors, as well as marketing techniques that led directly to the rise of the opioid crisis in America.

The book brought in mix data points and humanism to put a relatable face on what for many is a situation they want kept at arm’s length. It was then turned into a multi-Emmy award nominated television mini-series starring Michael Keaton in a fictionalized amalgamation of people Macy met and interviewed for her book.

A human problem

For both “Dopesick” and “Raising Lazarus” she conducted extensive interviews including several with residents of Surry County and members of the county staff tasked with fighting back against the opioid epidemic.

Macy said she wants to help instill a sense of hope that something can be done about opioids, even when there is not always tangible evidence at the ready that proves such outcomes are possible.

She has pointed out new programs launched in this county such as Ride the Road to Recovery that is helping get people to the treatment they need. A new initiative has come online pairing Wayne Farms, the county, and Surry County Sheriff’s Office in a return-to-work program for those completing their stay in the jail.

Something that is exciting for the substance abuse recovery team and local leaders both is when the new jail opens there will be dedicated space for counselors and peer support specialists to conduct outreach and education prior to release.

The numbers speak for themselves. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that the state is on pace to eclipse the number of overdose deaths this year after last year’s record number of 3,759. Compared to the 2018 total of 2,554 it is apparent that the number is trending in the wrong direction.

The department reported 759 visits in June to the emergency departments for overdose statewide, up from 719 for the same period last year.

Nationally the number of those who die from a drug overdose surpassed 108,000 in 2021. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reported that of those 80,000 involved opioids.

In “Dopesick” Macy informed that Americans make up on 4.4% of the world’s total population but are managing to consume 30% of the world’s opioids. The drugs became more powerful over time and were then replaced with even stronger drugs.

When doctors were over-prescribing pain medication for years thereby hooking millions of unsuspecting patients to a powerful drug — and then stopped — those who were addicted needed to find relief where they could. The path of least resistance for many was to make the transition to heroin. Diacetylmorphine, heroin, is more than twice as powerful as morphine, which is already ten times stronger than opium.

Talking strategies

This week Macy was joined by county substance abuse recovery director Mark Willis, county commissioner Mark Marion, county data analyst Jaime Edwards, and peer support specialist Sonya Cheek on a panel at the annual meeting of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. Surry County was selected for this breakout panel to highlight the ongoing efforts of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery.

Willis is a behind-the-scenes sort of person who shies away from the spotlight, he considers himself just a cog in the machine. What he brings to the table is a wealth of knowledge of the law enforcement side of the equation having spent considerable time with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

That is only one side of the coin though so the expertise of others who can offer a different perspective on substance abuse is needed to offer a more complete approach. In her writing Macy has highlighted the need for additional understanding and empathy for those who are in a desperate struggle to reclaim their lives from opioids.

At times, the judicial and legal systems may seem apathetic or unfeeling to the needs of those who are suffering. Surry County employing peer support specialists who can relate to the situation because they have been there themselves helps them to empathize and relate to the person in need.

Surry County has been taking a more proactive approach than many other North Carolina counties in dealing with substance abuse and laying out a plan to use the settlement dollars that Attorney General Josh Stein took a leadership role in winning for citizens here and across the nation. Millions of dollars municipalities and counties can now use in their fight against substance use disorder – and specifically the blight of opioids.

More needs to be done and this is a long-term fight that Surry County is invested in. This is a problem that will not self-correct for if the one who is suffering from alcoholism or drug abuse could simply turn an off switch, they would, experts have said. The hiring of Willis and his elevation to the same level as other department heads in the county illustrates this is not a back burner issue locally.

Also, Stein and the state Department of Health and Human Services have launched the More Powerful NC campaign to raise awareness around the impact opioids have had on individuals and families across the state. The message is based on the idea that, “Together we are more powerful than opioids – and we can all help play a part in ending the epidemic.”

If Macy’s name had sounded familiar before “Dopesick” came along that may be for her bestseller entitled “Factory Man,” that is of a subject matter that may hold appeal to those in this area who fondly remember the mill days of yore.

In that book she chronicled the efforts of John Bassett III to streamline and save his family’s business – Bassett Furniture – that has been a lynchpin for the economy of Bassett, Virginia, for generations.

Willis commented that Macy cannot seem to break free from this story and for that he is grateful. For an author to spend the amount of time on an issue attempting to see if through with solutions is a welcome aid to the efforts of Surry County. More awareness and understanding of the battle will be needed and with luck another “Dopesick” follow-up will be unnecessary.