Vote delayed on industry deal

August 20, 2022
A proposed economic-development project targeting city-owned land in Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park will have to wait awhile before getting underway, due to a delay.

This involves plans for a yet-unnamed company that does electronic repair and rebuilds for regional customers to locate there and provide up to 20 jobs at first.

The matter was on the agenda for a Thursday night meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, specifically an expected vote by the board to sell land to a developer which would accommodate the project.

However, Mayor Ron Niland, who announces agenda items at the start of each meeting, said that decision had to be postponed.

Niland explained that this was occurring at the request of the proposed purchaser, BayFront Development LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Pilot Mountain.

No reason for the seeking of the postponement was specified.

The mayor said the matter now is scheduled to be taken up during the next city council meeting on Sept. 1.

BayFront Development is seeking to buy two tracts of vacant land totaling 4.76 acres in the park, located just off U.S. 601 at the southern end of town. The parcels sit side by side along Piedmont Triad West Drive.

If the sale goes through, the proposed developer is planning to construct a building containing about 9,000 square feet to accommodate the electronic repair and rebuild company, with room available for growth.

The new company is planning to begin operations with the creation of 15 to 20 jobs.

Surry County Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker had said earlier this week that the entity involved is not a North Carolina company.

Local officials have been working with it for a couple of months in order to facilitate the project, Tucker added.

If the sale is consummated, city documents state that the developer will complete the design of the facility, prepare the site and construct the building within two years.

The proposed endeavor represents an estimated $1.2 million investment for the building and $700,000 in new equipment.

BayFront is offering $65,000 for the land.

