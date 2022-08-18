More jobs possible at Piedmont Triad West

City may sell property at industrial park off U.S. 601

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This is an aerial view showing a portion of Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park.

Mount Airy officials are expected to take action tonight which could lead to a new company locating at Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park and initially employing up to 20 people.

“This is one of the first steps,” Surry County Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker said Wednesday regarding a proposed acquisition of municipal-owned property in the industrial park off U.S. 601 at the southern end of town.

BayFront Development LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Pilot Mountain, is seeking to buy two tracts of vacant land in the park totaling 4.76 acres, according to city government documents. BayFront is offering $65,000 for the property located along Piedmont Triad West Drive.

If the sale goes through, the proposed developer is planning to construct a building containing about 9,000 square feet to accommodate an unnamed company that does electronic repair and rebuilds for regional customers.

“It’s not a North Carolina company,” Tucker added Wednesday. “We’ve been working with that company for a couple of months now.”

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the sale during a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. today.

If the sale is consummated, city documents state that the developer will complete the design of the facility, prepare the site and construct the building within two years.

The new company is planning to begin operations with the creation of 15 to 20 jobs. Tucker said the amount of land acquired would allow it the ability to grow.

“They’ve got several months’ worth of due diligence,” the Economic Development Partnership official said of the process faced after the anticipated sale approval by the city commissioners.

The identity of the company will be announced when that process is further along, according to Tucker.

In speaking to the diversity of jobs it might entail, Tucker said a similar industry presently exists in the county. But Tucker mentioned that the new entity would provide more opportunities for workers possessing the skills involved.

The endeavor represents an estimated $1.2 million investment for the building and $700,000 in new equipment.

Should the proposed owner fail to begin construction within two years, the sale will be unwound or reversed, city documents say.

Once the facility is completed by the developer, the industrial client will buy and operate it, under the plans.

