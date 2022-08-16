State offering free at-home COVID tests

A worker prepares an injection of a COVID-19 booster shot. Secretary of Department of Health and Human Services Kody H. Kinsley said using MySpot.nc.gov remains the easiest way to find a local vaccination site.
A program has been launched allowing many North Carolinians to receive free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to them thanks to the expansion of a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project ACT (Access COVID Test).
“We remain committed to meeting the testing needs of priority populations across North Carolina —especially for historically marginalized communities,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Health. “Thanks to our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation we’re able to establish another way for residents in high need areas to get tests.”
Residents in eligible zip codes can receive up to five at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge and shipped directly to their door. To determine eligibility, or to order the free tests visit the Project ACT website: accesscovidtests.org.
The state health department used county Social Vulnerability Index and analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options to choose locations that are eligible for free tests.
Of the Surry County zip codes only two, 27031 and 27049, are shown as ineligible for receipt of free tests. These zip codes are associated with Post Office boxes, and anyone using these zip codes can call 888-892-1162 to requests tests.
This partnership is the latest way in which the state Health and Human Services is seeking to make at-home tests available to the people who need them most. In July, the department launched Community Access Points for residents to receive at-home COVID tests.
North Carolina had previously been enrolled in Rockefeller’s pilot program that provided tests in only four counties. There are 80 counties now fully covered by the program and 13 additional counties which are partially covered.
In the past two weeks Surry County has reported 724 new cases of COVID-19, and 334 in the past week. For Surry and its neighboring counties, the two-week case count is close to the one-week case count multiplied by two – meaning the infection rate held steady week to week.
Since the middle of May, the statewide weekly infection rate has been holding steady as well at between 25,000 – 30,000 new cases per week. In the last set of data available, the week ending July 16, there were 29,403 new cases reported.
Since the start of the pandemic North Carolina has lost at least 25,724 residents to the virus.
Therefore, the state is still advising getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or if you have come in close contact with someone who has or may have been exposed to the virus themselves – even if you are up to date on your vaccines. They urge people to get tested at least five days after the last close contact.
Variants are still infecting people, including many who were vaccinated and boosted, Individuals who have a positive result are urged to stay away from others and follow the CDC’s isolation guidelines. Seek medical care immediately if you have trouble breathing or experience other warning signs. There are treatments now available that can lower the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus dramatically.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection for anyone 6 months of age and older. Those interested in finding a nearby vaccine location are directed to: MySpot.nc.gov or to call 888-675-4567.
This corresponds nicely with the kickoff of the Know Before You Go campaign, a statewide initiative reminding citizens to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in time for the start of the school year, fall festivities, large gatherings and end-of-year celebrations and holidays. Surry County Schools have a first day of instruction that is earlier than many of their contemporaries, so in many communities this initiative is still trying to be executed before the first day of school.
The campaign promotes information on COVID testing and treatment, and it reminds North Carolinians of their rights to both services with or without insurance. “Know Before You Go is a reminder to communities that as we send kids back to school and head into fall activities, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and have access to testing and treatment,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.
While the launch of Know Before You Go focuses on back to school and COVID-19 prevention, the campaign will help provide guidance and information about other communicable diseases.
“Whether it’s COVID-19, mental health and well-being or other public health needs, every North Carolinian should have easy access to the information they need to know to protect themselves and others before they go about their daily routines,” Kinsley said.