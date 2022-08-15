North Surry grad wins scholarship

Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational International Society has selected Genevieve “Eve” Bodnar to receive the organization’s annual $1,000 grant-in-aid.

Genevieve is a 2022 graduate of North Surry High School. She plans to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to major in agricultural sciences. Genevieve’s goal is to become a high school agriculture teacher and FFA and advisor.