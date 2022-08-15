United Fund pursues ‘lofty’ $500k goal

The United Fund of Surry announced a goal of $500,000 for their 2022-2023 Campaign and the Campaign Cabinet who will help facilitate the campaign which had its launch over the weekend in Mount Airy with the Downtown Rocks and Runs.
Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry was showing no fear in reaching that goal ahead of the races, “Although $500,000 is a lofty goal, I am certain the always amazing citizens of Surry County will step up to the plate in this campaign and help meet this goal.”
“Our agencies have faced an increase in demand and costs for their services over the past couple of years. We made the decision to increase our goal this year to $500,000, so that our agencies may continue to provide these important services. With the support of our local businesses and the citizens of Surry County, we are confident that we can meet this goal,” United Fund Board of Directors President Mark Royster said of the new goal.
The cabinet helps direct the campaign throughout the year and lead a community-wide effort to engage and recruit both individuals and businesses in raising funds to support the member agencies under the umbrella of the United Fund of Surry. Last year’s campaign goal had been set for $430,000 and the United Fund leaders reported they were able to beat that total by raising $469,000.
Joining the United Fund of Surry’s Campaign Cabinet will be Mount Airy Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis who will be serving as the United Fund Chairperson for 2022. A long-time resident of Surry County, Lewis and wife Rebecca have three sons and he said he cannot think about a better community in which to raise them.
He started working at Reeve’s Community Center full time in 1993 and then took on a role with Surry County Parks and Recreation from 2003-2005 after which he returned to the employ of the city this time with Mount Airy’s parks department. Lewis remained in the role until he shifted over to his current role earlier this year.
“I continue to strive to make a difference in the community and what better way than to be the chairperson for the United Fund of Surry.? Making a significant impact in our community is a goal of mine and supporting the amazing agencies of the United Fund is one of the more impactful things we can do as a resident in our community.”
“Rebecca and I have been supporting the United Fund of Surry for many years and we invite you to join us in the community effort.”
Traci George is also joining as one of the cabinet members for the campaign. She is the director of business development for Workforce Carolina where she has been employed for 27 years.
She was recently recognized as the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and is the current chair of the board at The Shepherd’s House. George has been a long-term supporter of the United Fund of Surry for more than a decade and is known for her penchant for staying fit, spending time with family, and volunteering to give back to the community she loves.
Ron Sutphin Jr. is both a former board member of the United Fund of Surry and was its former chairperson. A native of Surry County he is managing partner of Bayfront Development, LLC, who now lives in Pilot Mountain with his wife Mamie McKinney Sutphin with whom he has two sons.
Sutphin graduated from Appalachian State University and has spent most of his professional career in real estate development.
He said that giving back to key organizations is important and he holds volunteer board positions with the Cardinal Foundation, East Surry Little League, and serves on the Planning Board for the Town of Pilot Mountain.
Steve Yokeley is a sitting member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who has been serving since 2009. He is married to Ann Lowry Yokeley and is father to Tiffany, and grandfather to Coley.
A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he went back to school to earn his D.D.S. from the UNC School of Dentistry. Yokeley also had a Fellowship and Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry.
Yokeley served in the Navy rising to lieutenant commander before entering dental practice for more than 30 years. He taught the craft to other aspiring dentists during time in the faculty of the UNC School of Dentistry, Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University, and Wilkes Community College. He was also deputy examiner for the state, past president of the UNC Dental Alumni Association, and served in other roles for dental groups as well as Academy of Dentistry International.
More recently he took a turn as a broker of real estate and was the founder and past owner of Group3 Real Estate, LLC of Mount Airy. He was awarded Realtor of the Year in both 2007 and 2015 from the Surry Regional Association of Realtors.
He found time to also be active in Lion’s Club, First Presbyterian of Mount Airy, Mount Airy Sunrise Rotary Club, and the chamber of commerce to list only a few.
Lesa Hensley was born in Winston-Salem and resided for many years in Pilot Mountain until the age of 11 when her parents built on the family farm in the White Plains community of Mount Airy. She was a graduate of North Surry High School, Central Piedmont Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and worked as a paralegal before joining Surrey Bank & Trust in 1999. Hensley is serving Surrey Bank & Trust as a vice present and commercial lender.
She has served as a member and past president of Surry Sunrise Rotary and is the treasurer for both YESurry and the Mount Airy City Schools Educational Foundation. When it is found, in her spare time, she enjoys attending Appalachian State football games, painting and decorating.
Hensley and husband Mark are members of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy and have two children, Blake and Meredith.
The cabinet will be helping Hiatt and the United Fund of Surry throughout the 2022-2023 Campaign in their attempt to reach a half million dollars which they will then reinvest into Surry County organizations that are making a daily difference for thousands of residents.
Hiatt said any business that does not hold a work-place campaign or that would like to have more information, should reach out at 336-789-3087 or email: office@unitedfundofsurry.org.