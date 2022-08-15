Surry County fair beats the heat

Annual event enjoys successful 75th year

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Carly Colbert, 10, of Elkin, enjoys a merry-go-round ride aboard a hobby horse Saturday at the Surry County Agricultural Fair.

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm.

Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride.

A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park.

Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry County Agricultural Fair has wrapped up its 75th year with a 10-day run deemed successful overall.

“It’s went good, for the weather and everything,” Veterans Memorial Park President Doug Joyner said Saturday on the next-to-last day of the county fair held at that venue on West Lebanon Street.

The 2022 version of the annual event was accompanied by a major change from previous years, which involved a shift from its customary September appearance to the Dog Days period characterized by heat, humidity and maybe a summer storm or two.

Circumstances conspired to have an effect on attendance, Joyner acknowledged.

“It’s off a little bit,” he said, but not because of the merits of the fair itself. “The weather’s got a little bit to do with it, especially the heat.”

A bit of a break was provided for the proceedings on Saturday, which was noticeably cooler and less humid than previous days of the fair that had begun on Aug. 5. This was greeted by many people arriving during the afternoon to take in the fun.

This year’s scheduling change occurred due to the longtime provider of rides and midway entertainment for the Surry fair, Powers and Thomas, dropping the event, which forced another company to be secured, Amusements of America.

The Aug. 5-14 timetable was set in order to fit into the new provider’s busy schedule.

Other fair attractions included daily performances by The Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show, along with AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on select days in addition to fireworks.

Despite the weather, the fair had its high spots, according to Joyner.

“We’ve got more rides this time and the motorcycle show is a little bit bigger,” he said Saturday.

“I hope they had a good time,” Joyner added in reference to fair-goers.

The park president is already looking ahead to the 2023 Surry County Agricultural Fair.

“We’re going to do it again next year and try to make it bigger and better,” Joyner pledged. “We’re trying our best to get it back a little farther in the year, in September.”

