Mitchell appointed to city housing board

August 12, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A group that oversees public housing facilities in Mount Airy has a new member.

Dennis Mitchell was appointed to the housing authority governing board as a commissioner by the city council during an Aug. 4 meeting.

Mitchell is replacing another housing authority commissioner who resigned from the board on July 1, Jerry McMickle.

McMickle had been reappointed to that group in February 2020 by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The city board is responsible for selecting local housing authority members even though the authority manages public residential units on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

McMickle first joined the housing board in September 2017, when he was appointed to serve the remainder of the term of a member who had resigned the month before for health reasons, Bertie S. George.

That term expired in February 2020, when McMickle re-upped for another five years on the board.

No reason has been given for his recent resignation.

Mitchell will serve the remainder of McMickle’s term ending on Feb. 16, 2025.

The Housing Authority of Mount Airy has been described as the largest landlord in town.

The private, federally funded corporation manages hundreds of apartments at multiple locations.