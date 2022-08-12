Local business bilked out of thousands

Thomas Joyce
Staff Report

A local business has been victimized by a false-pretense scam that resulted in a monetary loss totaling $20,637, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was reported to city authorities on Aug. 4 by an employee of Southern States on Snowhill Drive, part of the six-state regional chain specializing in farm, lawn/garden and pet supplies.

It occurred sometime between June 1 and Aug. 3, a police incident/investigation report states.

The case involves an unknown suspect acting as someone else in order to receive a wire transfer of currency for the $20,000-plus sum specified, according to a department official. That individual is said to have posed as a legitimate party for such a transaction.

At last report the case remained under investigation by Mount Airy police.

That could lead to a charge of obtaining property (or money) by false pretense against the perpetrator, which is a felony.