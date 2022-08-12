Surry Medical Ministries clinic moving

In a case of ringing out the old, the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic soon will be operating in a new location — one near its present facility on Rockford Street.
“And we are thrilled,” said Nancy Dixon, the president of the non-profit organization’s board of directors. She added Thursday that the first clinic session there is planned for Aug. 22, with an official grand opening to come later.
Clinic officials have been raising funds to provide a larger facility to meet the growing demands of its clientele, low-income uninsured patients who receive free health care there.
That turned out to be a vacant structure at 951 Rockford St. formerly occupied by Dr. Glenn Pfitzner, a longtime gastroenterologist who has retired.
“He came to us and said, ‘I think this building would be perfect for you,’” Dixon mentioned regarding how plans for the move evolved through recent efforts to alleviate cramped conditions at the present facility.
“It’s amazing — it’s absolutely perfect,” she said of the modern-looking medical building vacated by Dr. Pfitzner. It is being bought by Surry Medical Ministries at a price of $2.7 million, financed largely through a low-interest federal loan.
Located just down the hill from the present clinic toward U.S. 52, Pfitzner’s former office facility contains 9,500 square feet of space, nearly four times that of the existing clinic at 813 Rockford St. It has slightly more that 2,500 square feet.
The clinic has been housed in that structure, which is about 70 years old, since opening in 1993.
It renders medical services as a non-profit foundation with the help of volunteer health-care professionals, and also includes a dental component.
Various economic crises over the years that caused local residents to lose employer-provided insurance coverage when companies shut down have increased patient caseloads along with the coronavirus pandemic.
That number increased to nearly 5,000 last year, clinic officials have said.
This past winter, the clinic’s hours were expanded from a two-days-per-week schedule to four days, in response to its caseload more than doubling after COVID-19 struck.
At the same time, a search was mounted for a larger facility, the outcome of which is similar to the “The Wizard of Oz” message of happiness being found at one’s own back door.
Dixon said clinic officials could not have asked for a better location for the expansion.
Similar to the present facility, it is right across the street from Northern Regional Hospital.
Dixon pointed out that this is beneficial to clinic patients needing diagnostic services at the hospital.
More work needed
To make the expansion a reality, Surry Medical Ministries filed for federal assistance to buy the medical building through the Rural Development Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA is supplying $2.7 million in funding, $500,000 of which is in the form of a grant to the clinic. The net loan sum of $2.2 million is being financed over a 30-year period at an interest rate of 2.5%.
An advertised public meeting for comment on the loan was held Wednesday night at the clinic, with no opposition voiced, according to Dixon.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are continuing to complete other facets of the expansion relating to the Pfitzner building, since the USDA loan does not cover construction — only the purchase of that structure.
“We need about a million for the renovations and upfit,” said Dixon, who explained that this will include adding a pharmacy, which the former occupant lacked. Also joining the mix will be a nurses’ station and more parking to serve clinic patients and staff due to limited spaces available there now.
Efforts to raise the additional funds needed are ongoing, including an appeal to the public for donations.
These can be mailed to Surry Medical Ministries, P.O. Box 349, Mount Airy, NC 27030-0349.
“They are tax-deductible,” Dixon said.
The timetable for completing the renovations/upfit will depend on funding.
Boost for patients
Along with allowing more space and efficiency of operations, the new clinic location will offer therapeutic value that goes beyond treatment for physical ailments, its board president believes.
“Patients, you should see their faces,” Dixon said of the reaction from those who have learned about the move.
She indicated that the new facility will have the same look as any other medical office around town — as opposed to what might be described as the less-appealing veneer of a charitable agency.
“People know when they’re getting equal care,” Dixon said.
“It’s a respect thing.”
