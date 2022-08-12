Mount Airy Wesleyan to add third service

August 12, 2022 John Peters II Church, News 0

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will soon be expanding its worship services.

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 11, the church will add a third worship service on Sunday mornings.

“We are so thankful for the growth of our church family,” said Rev. Eric Smith, the church’s pastor. “Offering three services will give everyone more space. We hope that this will also encourage guests to attend if they are looking for a church home.”

A contemporary worship service will be available each week at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in the Worship Center and a traditional worship service will be available at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Nursery and Kids’ Church will be provided during all worship services. Mount Airy Wesleyan is located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. For more information, contact the church at 336-786-7250 or via social media.