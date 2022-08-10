Historic open house series continuing

August 10, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

An open house series at a local historic site will continue this weekend, an organizer has announced.

The public can tour the Edwards-Franklin House both Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. The open house events are free.

Constructed in 1799, the Edwards-Franklin House is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont.

It was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

The structure was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur, with many unique architectural components featured.

It is located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy.

In addition to the house, visitors can view the log water pipes, slave cemetery and family cemetery on the grounds.

This weekend events are part of a monthly Saturday-Sunday open house series that resumed in May after a two-year shutdown prompted by the coronavirus.

The open house series will end the second weekend in September, according to Dr. Annette Ayers of the local historical group.