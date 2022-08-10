Tragedy strikes along US 601

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A television reporter from a nearby community prepares for a live broadcast from the scene of the fatal Surry County accident along US Highway 601 Wednesday afternoon.

Skid marks are found along US Highway 601 near the site of Wednesday's fatal accident involving a mother and son from Dobson and a logging truck.

The scene of Wednesday morning's traffic accident that a Dobson mother and her son, as seen looking South down US 601 toward the Yadkin River

Two area individuals, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed in an early morning wreck just south of Dobson, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an emergency call Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. off of US Highway 601 and Chandler Road, according to that agency.

While details were scant early on, Sgt. Fletcher Pipes of the Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a tractor trailer carrying timber lost control and crossed left over the center line and overturned on Chandler Road. That sent part of its load of logs tumbling off the side of the truck, in the process the falling timber crashed into a passenger vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Two passengers in the vehicle that was struck by the falling logs were gravely injured, both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Highway Patrol this afternoon identified the adult victim as April Hill, 42, of Dobson.

Hill’s family told FOX8 WGHP that her 5-year-old son was in the car with her and was also killed, that station reported.

Sgt. Pipes said that while all accidents are tragic, the loss of a child’s life is an especially horrific loss.

Emergency responders from the county as well as the Dobson Rescue Squad responded to the scene of the accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern said that Highway 601 had been closed for several hours because the truck landed on its side and the logs that fell off had to be removed. The truck lost hydraulic fluid that needed to be contained, and a power line was impacted as well.

Highway 601 had returned to normal operation before noon.

According to the Highway Patrol charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.