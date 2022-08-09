Breakfast over Business event set for Aug. 18

August 9, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

While speed dating might sound a little frightening — maybe a lot frightening — a version of speed dating set to take place Aug. 18 for local business owners and managers offers plenty of upside with no downside.

In this case the networking breakfast is not aimed at helping participants find dating partner. Instead, the gathering is aimed at helping participatns but a far deeper — and hopefully long-term — business relationship. Many of them, in fact.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a morning networking event called Business Over Breakfast that day, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Surry County Service Center at 915 East Atkins Street in Dobson.

In traditional speed dating, participants sit down with one another, and get a short period of time — maybe four or five minutes — to tell one another about themselves, see if their personalites jell, before moving on to another person to do the same. Participants are generally hoping to get a date, and maybe a longer-term relationship, out of the dating cattle call.

While the chamber’s Business Over Breakfast might on the surface seem to have its format in common with speed dating, its purpose if far different — hoping to introduce businesses to one another and help them start what will be a long-term, mutually profitable relationship.

“Business Over Breakfast will feature table top networking where attendees can talk about their businesses and exchange business cards,” chamber officials said of the event. “Attendees will rotate tables and have the opportunity to meet almost everyone in the room. People who may be interested in this event are sales managers, sales professionals, business development staff or any small business owner.”

The event will feature a buffet breakfast catered by the Ol’ Farmer Restaurant, in Cana, Virginia. The breakfast is open to all members of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce or any prospective member. Sponsorships for the Business Over Breakfast are available and provide marketing for company and event tickets.

“Traditional business networking is alive and well in Surry County,” said Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins said.

The breakfast is part of a quarterly series for local businesses people to get together, learn about one another and trade business cards for later reference, but it is far from the only marketing opportunities for chamber members.

The organization, in conjunction with those members, sponsor regular after-hours networking mixers along with its Lunch with Leaders program. Those mid-day meetings give chamber members a chance to network, but also to meet with and hear from area legislative, education, and industry leaders.

At next week’s Business over Breakfast, “Attendees will meet many business prospects in a short amount of time,” Collins said. “Bring your business cards and come join us.”

The event is open to all chamber members and prospective members.

Tickets or sponsorships can be purchased on the chamber website www.mtairyncchamber.org. Questions on the event should be directed to Jordon Edwards at the chamber via email at jordon@mtairyncchamber.org.