Police reports

August 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An encounter with officers at Walmart has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a large secured bond on felony drug charges, according to city police reports.

Matthew Wayne Shinault, 57, of 149 Sherman Trail, crossed paths with officers at the store Thursday during a suspicious-person investigation, which led to Shinault consenting to a search that turned up both methamphetamine and marijuana, arrest records state.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; felonious possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possessing drug paraphernalia, listed as plastic and rubber containers. Shinault was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $11,000 secured bond and was slated to be in District Court Monday.

• In a separate drug-related incident, Gavin Marcel Green, 31, of 2029 Rockford St. (the address for Hampton Inn), was charged last Wednesday at that location with two felonies: possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance that was not identified in police records.

Green was jailed under an $8,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court Monday.

• Hannah Marie Schmidt, 28, listed as homeless, was arrested on a larceny charge on the afternoon of Aug. 1 after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $51 from Walmart.

Schmidt, who was located by police in the parking lot of Sweet Frog nearby, is accused of taking lighters, Hanes underwear, popcorn chicken and other items from Walmart, which were recovered and returned to the store.

She was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the Oct. 3 session of Surry District Court.