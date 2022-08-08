SCC Trucking Logistics online course set to begin

Surry Community College is offering a Trucking Logistics Management certificate online, starting this month. For more information about this class or to register, contact the Pilot Center at 336-386-3618.

Surry Community College is offering an Operations of Trucking class online, starting this month.

The Operations of Trucking I class will meet in-person for the first day on Monday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. After that, the class will be taught online through Oct. 7. This class will count toward the Trucking Logistics Management certificate.

Operations of Trucking I provides an overview of managing a trucking business. Topics include the business, marketing, economics, finance, accounting, freight brokerage and entrepreneurship aspects of operating a trucking business. Upon completion, students should be able to define the skills and personnel needed to run a successful trucking business.

Tuition for the course is $127. For more information about this class or to register, contact the Pilot Center at 336-386-3618.