For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land

August 8, 2022
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

City Manager Stan Farmer, pictured during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, has reported that the municipality owns more than 900 acres, some of which it doesn’t need and now is for sale.

No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market.

This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.

“We don’t need to be a landowner, holding on to excess land,” Niland said in the wake of that decision.

It came about as a result of City Manager Stan Farmer reporting in April that the municipality owns more than 900 acres both within its boundaries and in Surry County.

That prompted discussions among council members about disposing of land the city government doesn’t need.

“We have talked about this on several occasions and I think it’s the general feeling of the board that any property we can put to use and put toward the tax base” should be sold, the mayor said. “This is keeping with one of the policies we have.”

It involves taking property out of the city government’s hands and putting it into private hands, meaning that in addition to sales proceeds the parcels can be developed and produce tax revenues.

Niland said an exception involves sites the municipality needs for its facilities or growth.

This includes 705 of the total 903 acres reflected in the city manager’s breakdown, where facilities such as the Municipal Building, water plant, Andy Griffith Playhouse and other structures are located, in addition to land occupied by recreation and industrial parks.

Parcels involved

All of the 15 sites declared surplus through last Thursday’s vote by the commissioners are all undeveloped, with a resolution they approved stating that the city “does not need or desire the use of this property.”

Farmer says 14 of those vacant parcels presently are zoned for residential use.

Three of the 15 are located on Carolina Avenue, along with another three on Lakeview Drive and two on East Pine Street. The others are on Lewis Drive, Lakeview Drive, Lyn Avenue, Fairfield Drive, East Wilson Street, Circle Drive and Tesh Street.

The parcel identification numbers on Surry County tax records are listed as 5011-12-85-5040, 5011-15-74-2097, 5011-16-74-5124, 5011-16-74-7200, 5011-16-83-4405, 5011-16-83-5592, 5011-16-83-5630, 5011-16-83-7745, 5929-07-57-9796, 5929-o8-98-7529, 5020-16-94-4497, 5020-16-94-7764, 5020-12-95-9788, 5030-09-05-1739 and 5020-12-96-5919.

(For searches in the Surry County GIS Website, the hyphens applied to the above numbers — to make them more readable in print — should be omitted.)

More information about the property also can be obtained from the city manager’s office, according to municipal documents.

The parcels are being sold through an advertisement and sealed-bid process in which bids will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the office of the city clerk in the Municipal Building on South Main Street.

Offers also can be mailed there at P.O. Box 70, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, postmarked on or before that deadline.

The highest responsible bidder for each parcel is to be determined by the city commissioners after they receive a report during a Sept. 15 council meeting. Those officials either will accept bids or reject any and all offers by the end of that session, according the the resolution approved Thursday.

Each bid will remain open and subject to acceptance until formal action occurs.

A bid deposit of 5% is required, among other sale provisions listed in the resolution.

Another includes the fact that individual parcels are to be sold by separate bids with no grouping of parcels or block bids allowed.

