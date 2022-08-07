Local charity preparing next event

August 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Rhonda Baylor seen fixing a hamburger tray at July’s Bruised Not Broken event. August will be the third month Rhonda and Keith Baylor are holding a food and clothing giveaway for those in need, this month at 364 N. South St. from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be a gas card raffle that will help fund their events.

Over the summer months Bruised Not Broken has held a pair of events in Mount Airy with the goal of providing additional assistance to the homeless and those in need. In the first two events Rhonda and Keith Baylor along with supporters have handed out hot meals and clothing to residents in need of assistance.

The Bruised Not Broken event has rotated to a new location for its next date. The group will return Saturday, August 13, in the parking lot of 364 N. South St. from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Baylor said those in need are welcome.

There will be sandwiches, chips, drinks, and perhaps even some pizza to offer those who come by. More than a meal, folks can enjoy fellowship, pick up some donated gently used clothing, and some good cheer from friendly faces.

Having been on the receiving end of a helping hand herself when she moved to Mount Airy many years ago, Baylor like so many others in the community, wants to give back. It feels like the least she and her husband Keith can do, and they make it clear that it is a calling for them. “All the honor and glory belong to God,” she said.

With school just around the corner Baylor said she wants to try and help the kids in any way she can. She will be gladly accepting donated school supplies during the event next weekend and then distribute to local schools and children.

To make a bigger impact and provide more school supplies, they will be raffling off a $50 gas card for a $5 entry.

Bruised Not Broken will be moving locations month to month in an attempt to reach more people, the Baylors will keep the public updated on where the next event will be.

For more information on how to help, donate, or join their outreach contact Rhonda Baylor at baylorsherrill@gmail.com.