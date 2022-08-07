Ag Camp teaches kids about agriculture

From left are JohLucus Danley, Simon Spencer, Liam Johnson, and Keegan Hornaday posing for a photo in a John Deer Gator at James River Equipment.

<p>JonLucus Danley, center, and Liam Johnson, right, try their hand at power line management while Mike Mills supervises at Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation.</p>

<p>A group of students look at a John Deere hay baler at James River Equipment.</p>

<p>From left, Madalyn Hornaday, Katelyn Brown, and Caroline Bledsoe take turns trying on equipment and posing in the utility bucket from a bucket truck at Surry-Yadkin Electric.</p>

Surry County Schools recently held its annual Agriculture camp during the second week of July, and students participated in numerous hands-on experiences.

On Monday and Tuesday of the camp, students began by getting their hands dirty with plant science, learning the process from a seed to the consumer as they talked with Jim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. Firsthand knowledge was also gained as Cattleman Mike Gillespie discussed the process of his beef cattle operation from selecting a profitable sire to happy quality beef-producing customers. Wayne Farms also helped students see the importance of poultry processing to the farmers and residents in Surry County.

On Wednesday, students suited up and dove right in as they smoked the bees at the Surry County Beeyard, locating the queen, drones, and workers as they learned the honey making process from local beekeeper Douglas Butcher.

The students also visited Greenhouse Towers, where James and Severin Garrett explained how to use vertical aeroponics to grow plants vertically with only water. Later on, students visited North Surry and East Surry High Schools to scope out their live animal labs. High school students and FFA club representatives Eve Bodnar and Kylee Seats mentored the students and answered questions as the week progressed. Additionally, Tractor Supply hosted the students for a scavenger hunt on farming products, usage, quantities, and needs.

The last day of the camp was full of more activities. Joshua Cave of James River Equipment guided a tour and explained the importance, choices, and cost of equipment that farmers and residents would need for land upkeep, farm transportation, and harvesting. Greg Hall and his llama also accompanied the tour with interesting details and facts.

In the afternoon, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation gave the students a birds-eye view of its solar farm, explained procedures for gathering solar energy, and highlighted the importance of utilities to farmers. Students wore the proper gear and tried their hand at operating the equipment that keeps the power to local chicken houses, tobacco barns, hog farms, electrical fences and similar equipment.

“Each day the students saw farming from a different approach and mindset. I believe we touched every student’s interest level with our activities from spotting the queen bee to wearing a hard hat to getting their hands dirty. My heart pounds when a student asks, ‘Can I sign up again next year?’ I know our Ag Camp is making a difference,” said seventh-grade Science Teacher Jamie Mosley.

Surry County Schools officials said they would like to thank the local business and community partners who made this experience possible for students.

“A special thanks to Joanna Radford and Ryan Coe of NC Cooperative Extension for their hard work and assistance with this camp,” school officials said.