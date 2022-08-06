Police reports

August 5, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Wheels and tires valued at more than $1,000 have been reported stolen in Mount Airy along with an attempt to take a vehicle involved, according to city police reports.

The crime was discovered on July 24 at Granite City Collision on Rockford Street, targeting a Honda Accord owned by an employee of the business, Leighton Scott Adams of Roaring River.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to steal the vehicle by breaking a locking cylinder, which police records indicate caused $1,500 in damage. But the four Honda wheels and General Altimax tires were taken, valued at $1,144 altogether.

• A police encounter Sunday involving an improperly parked car in the 1000 block of South Main Street resulted in Isabella Nicole Newman, 25, of 117 Oaklawn Road, being served with an outstanding summons for a charge of second-degree trespassing.

It had been filed on July 15 with another Oaklawn Road resident, Serna Meliton Vargas, as the complainant. Newman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Friday.

• A Virginia license tag, number MAVETT2, was stolen Monday from a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup while parked at Walmart. The victim of the crime was identified as Alma Yvette Miller-Hill of Prospect, Virginia.

• Harold Preston Spurling, 46, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing Sunday at Northern Regional Hospital, after having been banned from that facility by a hospital security officer the day before. Spurling was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 22 appearance in District Court.

• The dental office of Dr. Richard W. Gilreath on South South Street was the scene of a larceny on July 26, which involved a package of exercise bands being taken from the front door area.

• Jerry Ellis Thompson, 46, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Saturday after being encountered by police during a civil disturbance at a residence on Merritt Street from which he had been banned earlier that day by Tammy Thompson and Officer Miles Caudle.

Thompson is scheduled to be in District Court Monday.

• Police were told on July 25 that the license plate, number BFB8223, had been stolen from an unidentified vehicle owned by SouthData while in the parking lot of the company on Technology Lane.