Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits

North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov
In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water days after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Gov. Roy Cooper and Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern are encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits during the month of August for Preparedness Month.
“North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare better during a disaster and recover more quickly after it’s over.”
Southern agrees, “Weather events like extreme heat and heavy rains are occurring with increasing frequency. Planning for just or one of two of these ideas can mean the difference between life and death.”
He also offered a standing order for Surry County residents, “Make sure to check on your neighbors.”
“Emergencies can be scary, but being prepared with a plan and an emergency kit will allow you to better protect your family and pets, while reducing your anxiety about having to shelter in place or evacuate,” said North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr.
State officials encourage families to develop an emergency plan that should include staying with family, friends, or at a hotel, “which are better options than a busy shelter.”
Southern said to build an emergency kit with enough non-perishable food, water, and supplies to sustain you and your family for at least seventy-two hours. Medications need to be brought along with items such as a flashlight, cell phone charger, and cash.
Items such as face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes may not have been considered at all two years ago; now they are suggested for all emergency kits. If a situation developed with such speed that a taking shelter in a church hall or gym was the only option, having extra protection against ever-festering COVID-19 variants would be of benefit.
Southern reminds not to forget pets during an emergency when time may be short, which illustrates the need for having Preparedness Month. “Protect your pets and animals by planning ahead to have a place where they can be kept safely out of the environment.” The state guidance leaves no doubt, “You should always take your pets with you when evacuating.”
Your pet has their own needs too, so in preparing consider kibble, bags for solid waste, and a bowl. For many, pets are part of the family – taking a moment to prepare for the ones who cannot prepare for themselves could save their life.
“You improve your chances staying safe when you have an emergency kit and everyone in your family knows where to go and what to do during a crisis,” said State Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “You can also help your community by helping your neighbors prepare.”
Southern says that trained resources are on standby in all corners of the county, “Surry County, Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin, and Pilot Mountain all have public safety resources at the ready when needed but events and disasters are unpredictable. A fire that causes an evacuation or a flood that washes a road out will delay arriving help.”
He suggests current information needs to be added to the family’s emergency kit. Residents can stay up to date on any changing weather and sign up to receive notifications of local events through channels such as Hyper-reach, he said.
That organization provides a free service to send mass notifications for public safety agencies that allows those agencies to alert people during emergencies. Find more information or sign up for the service at: http://hyper-reach.com/ncsurrysignup.html.
Southern said throughout the month that his office will be sharing some tips on social media on preparedness topics. He also advised information and links located can be found at ReadyNC.gov, including a description and itemized list for building an emergency preparedness kit for your family.
North Carolina is an active state for many types of disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, Gov. Cooper said in announcing Preparedness Month. In 2021, the state experienced 21 tornado touchdowns, 109 flood incidents and 344 thunderstorms with damaging wind and 101 hail events.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday trimmed the hurricane forecast, now predicting 14 to 20 named storms, down just one from the high-end estimate of 21. It is still predicted to be a “busier than normal” year in the Atlantic.
Currently there are no tropical storms in the Atlantic. That could change at any time, so the county’s emergency management office will be releasing tips via social media on hurricane preparedness and evacuation.
The last storm to form was Colin, who briefly grazed the Carolinas before dissipating on July 3. NOAA reports this is now only the third time in the past three decades that no Atlantic tropical storm was active between July 3 and August 5.
Gov. Cooper also reminded residents, “Severe storms are not the only natural disasters that affect that state. Wildfires, earthquakes and man-made disasters are also a possibility.”
Therefore, Southern says to remember the basics: have a plan, share your plan, and practice your plan. Know who to contact and how to contact them. Ensure children know a phone number of a family member in case of emergency, one they remember without looking it up.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1735 about Philadelphia’s fire preparedness. There is a reason this adage is still quoted nearly three centuries later; good advice never goes out of style.