Two concerts slated for this weekend

Jukebox Rehab will be playing classic hits during the band’s performance on Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. The group is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. (Promotional photo)

<p>Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday night, in a 7:30 p.m. concert. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

The Surry Art Council’s Summer Concert Series has two bands set to play this weekend. Jukebox Rehab will play the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday night. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will take the stage on Saturday. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

Jukebox Rehab is a country music band based in Winston-Salem. “They deliver a monster country show that is steeped in classic country traditional sounds ensured to lift your soul,” the arts council said of the group.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot are known as a soul, R&B party band based in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

”Their musical repertoire covers decades of hits from your favorite artists and genres of music including soul, rhythm and blues, funk, reggae, jazz standards, country, ’50s, ’60s, and Carolina Beach Music,” the arts council said. “In addition to performing some of the most current hits that are topping the charts today, the group has had many successful chart-topping hits on local radio and internet stations across North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot are comprised of multi-talented musicians who have come together to produce incredible performances each and every time they take the stage.”

Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org