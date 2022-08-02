Library updating capabilities, comfort to increase appeal

Students who checked out books over the summer were able to enter their names into a drawing for one of these backpacks filled with back to school goodies. The drawing for the backpacks will be held August 5.
New booths have been added to the library that are set up with outlets and USB ports to give students space do their homework or access the internet for research.
A child is seen at play inside the Mount Airy Public Library. More spaces have been made available for kids to read, play, and study in the library.
The Mount Airy Public Library has something to offer readers of all skill levels regardless of interest. Manager Rana Southern said that over the summer months it can be challenging to get young people to come to the library, so they created programming and events meant to spark a desire to learn in kids of all ages.
Summer programs to get young folks to participate included a watercolor event for the teens and just last night an escape room with pizza, one of her favorite ways to coax teens through the door. For the youngsters there were craft events like one during shark week as well as a traveling performance of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island.
Something Southern is excited about breaks from the mold of what one may visualize when thinking of a library. She was all smiles recently when showing off some of the new furniture and configurations in the library meant to appeal to kids and teens.
New high-top tables are available to spread out and study. There are new booths laptop usage with ample available outlets and USB charging available. Southern invited an onlooker to take a seat in a new comfortable chair that she said was for gaming. No, not Parcheesi or chess, the library is looking to install a PlayStation or similar video game platform.
In explaining why such non-traditional elements in the library are needed, she said that is the nature of the game these days. Information is so readily available that there needs to be an extra incentive for some youths to see a reason to visit the library.
For younger readers, the library is also holding their annual backpack drawing, but time is running out to participate. Entries for the backpack drawing will close Thursday, August 4 and the backpack drawing will be held on Friday, August 5.
Every time kids checked out a book at the library this summer, they were able to enter their name into the drawing for one of the backpacks loaded down with goodies. Don’t alarm the kids, but the school year will be here before they know it and snagging a backpack full of school supplies will help start the year off on the right foot.
The Summer Reading/Learning Kickoff has also been ongoing since late May and was designed to try and get kids ages 8 – 18 to put down the phone and turn pages instead. The summer’s top reader, based on amount of time read, is going to win a Kindle of their own to load up with as many books as possible.
The reading logs for the summer program will need to be turned in by August 9 and the winner of the Kindle, and of the prize bag, will be announced August 10.
If hearing the teens had their escape room event created a twinge of jealousy, adults can have their chance to get in on the fun of the escape, too. The Bermuda Triangle Escape Room will be held at the library at 9 a.m. Friday, August 9. Southern will have to let everyone know which of the teams, teens or adults, bested the escape room in the fastest time.
There are plenty of chances to get into the library for story time events this August. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m. for kids aged 2 to 3 years old. Thursday mornings are for book babies with a story time event starting at 9:30 a.m. for ages two and under. Preschoolers can join at 11 a.m. on Thursdays for their story time event.
As learning is a lifelong endeavor, grownups can also benefit from some time at the library getting lost in the pages of a good book. Southern said, “In an effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and in collaboration with our local Alzheimer’s Chapter, our community book club is reading ‘Elegy for Iris.’ ”
She described it as, “A luminous memoir about the beauty of youth and of aging and a celebration of a brilliant life and an undying love. John Bayley describes his life with his wife, Iris Murdoch, who has Alzheimer’s.”
“After reading the book, we will view the movie based on the novel. We are also participating in the Paint the Town Purple event, where we decorate everything in shades of purple to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Other events offered by the library include Pages and Petticoats, a romance readers club; Chapters Book Club; Hooked, a crochet and knitting club; also, yoga and tai chi classes.
Find more about the programming offered by visiting: http://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/