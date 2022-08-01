Commissioner Koch wants Koozies gone

By Tom Joyce

The Koozies Building is pictured to the left in this file photo.

<p>Commissioner Tom Koch says if someone gets hurt on the Koozies property — which is certified as posing a hazard — it will be the city government’s fault “because we’ve been dragging our feet” on the matter.</p>

One city official is viewing the recent collapse of a building in the heart of downtown Mount Airy as a sign that quick action should be taken regarding another dangerous structure a couple of blocks away.

Commissioner Tom Koch says that if someone happens to get hurt on the so-called Koozies site on Franklin Street, the municipality will be open to a liability lawsuit.

“It will be our fault, because we’ve been dragging our feet,” said Koch, who is retired from the insurance field.

He was speaking during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, when Koch and other council members offered observations regarding the collapse of the historic Main Oak Building. That structure on the corner of North Main and West Oak streets fell on July 5, spawning a massive cleanup and restoration effort.

The last council meeting on July 21 marked the first time the city commissioners spoke in a public setting about the Main-Oak incident, which Koch tied in to the Koozies structure.

“The Main-Oak situation brings back to mind the Koozies Building,” he said of a facility bearing the name of a private club once operating there. It formerly was owned by the Quality Mills textile company years before that.

“That has been partially collapsed for quite some time now,” Koch added regarding the Koozies structure that Mount Airy officials targeted for possible demolition on Feb. 17. Owners of it and two other buildings in the same general vicinity were then given 90 days to repair or raze the structures on their own before the city government did so.

The three-month deadline fell in May, and all are still standing, although Mayor Ron Niland recently reported that efforts to mitigate conditions with the other two buildings were underway.

Those include the former Mittman body shop at 109 S. South St. and what is referred to in municipal documents as the “red building” at 600 W. Pine St. beside Worth Honda.

Koch focused on Koozies during the meeting.

“It has a free-standing wall,” the North Ward board member said. “We see the Main-Oak Building already has braces and supports to keep it from collapsing more — the Koozies Building has nothing.”

In calling it a hazard, Koch pointed out that the large structure is bordered by three streets: Franklin, West Pine and North South.

“And that building could collapse anywhere down there,” he said of the area involved. “And it’s heavily traveled.”

Koch said he wants city officials to “start whatever process we have to do” to tear down the Koozies Building, which is owned by an entity in Oklahoma.

He asked City Manager Stan Farmer to begin working on some course of action to achieve that result, which could involve Mount Airy seizing the land left behind to help offset the demolition costs to the municipality.

“And as long as I don’t have to handle the wrecking ball, I’ll be fine.”

After Koch’s remarks. the city manager reminded that the board already had taken the condemnation action back in February to set this in motion.

“If the council wants to take it down, it would come back to council action,” Farmer said of what’s required now to remove the dangerous building.

He said the necessary paperwork for this would be prepared as soon as possible.

