Surry County fair starts Friday

August 1, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Annual event marking 75-year milestone

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This is a scene of an elephant ride from last year’s Surry County Agricultural Fair, which returns Friday for a 10-day run at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy.

The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days.

Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.

This year’s 10-day edition is rolling out more than a month earlier compared to 2021, when the fair ran from Sept. 11-18, and it has been held during September for as long as anyone can remember.

Park President Doug Joyner says the stepped-up time frame is coinciding with a change this year from Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, a Wilmington-based company that provided rides and other attractions at the Surry fair since 2016.

“They dropped us — they broke the contract with us,” Joyner said of Powers and Thomas.

This required scrambling to find a new midway provider, which ended up being the Amusements of America company, which the park president said was the only one fair organizers could get. He also indicated that this also led to the scheduling change from the normal September dates in order to conform to that of the new provider, which lists a busy slate of events on its calendar.

“They’re supposed to have basically the same thing,” Joyner said of the midway offerings from Amusements of America.

“I don’t know much about them — they’re from New York,” he added. “It will be a gamble, more or less.”

Amusements of America is billed as one of the nation’s premier carnival operators. “We are listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest traveling amusement park in the world and currently carry over 100 rides and attractions,” promotional information about the company states .

Among its array of rides are the Giant Wheel, Wave Swinger, Full-Size Crazy Mouse Coaster, Avalanche Coaster and Fire Ball.

The Scheduling Gods did conspire to provide the 10-day run for the fair this year, compared to eight in 2021.

Special entertainment, days

Gates and exhibits will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday when the Surry County Agricultural Fair kicks off, with an opening night fireworks show also planned. Fireworks additionally are slated for Aug. 10 and Aug. 13.

The Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show plans two performances each day during the fair’s 10-day run, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling is scheduled Saturday, when 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows are on tap, and three other days during the fair.

Gates and exhibits will be open Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.

General fair admission will cost $6 (with children 3 and younger to be admitted free with a paying adult) and $3 for seniors (60 and older) with proper identification.

Next Monday will be Carload Night, from 5 to 11 p.m., with one $40 price including gate admission, entertainment and unlimited-ride armbands for a maximum of eight people per vehicle.

Armbands also will be available for $25 on other days during the fair.

On Tuesday of next week, Senior Night is planned, offering free gate admission to persons 60 and older.

Veterans Night is scheduled on Aug. 11, including free gate admission to those with proper military ID and for a family of up to four people.

The 75th anniversary of the event will be celebrated on Aug. 10, when gate admission will cost only 75 cents.

Livestock shows also are planned during the fair.

More information is available at https://www.surrycountyagfair.org/index.html