SCC fall classes start August 15

July 31, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Fall classes at Surry Community College will begin Aug. 15. To see a list of programs and classes, go to surry.edu. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College is registering students for fall classes. The fall semester begins on Aug. 15.

Classes are offered on the Dobson campus, online, and at the college’s five learning centers –Yadkin Center, Yadkinville; Center for Public Safety, Mount Airy; Pilot Center, Pilot Mountain; and Elkin Center, Elkin.

Students can get a jumpstart on a bachelor’s degree at Surry Community College by taking general education classes and then transferring to a university. Students who want a hands-on education can earn degrees, diplomas and certificates in the advanced manufacturing; agricultural science; arts and design; business and computer technologies; construction technologies; emergency medical; fire and rescue; health sciences; law enforcement; public service; and transportation system technologies areas along with hundreds of workforce training courses in a variety of fields.

Surry Community College offers a variety of workforce certificates and courses designed so students can earn skills quickly to land a job. These Fast-Track Workforce Credentials can be completed in as little as six to 10 weeks and include construction assistant, electrical assistant, HVAC technician assistant, maintenance technician, masonry assistant, physician office assistant, production welding and project management assistant.

Anyone unsure about educational or career goals can stop by Surry Community College’s Purpose Center on the Dobson campus in the A-Building for assistance in determining goals. At the Purpose Center, the career coaches will give a career assessment and introduce those interested to the college’s many educational programs. Surry Community College offers students hands-on experiences through work-based learning, internships and apprenticeship programs.

Recent high school graduates are eligible for the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant, which could potentially award them free tuition at Surry Community College for two years. Grant monies never have to be repaid.

“Never before has there been such an influx of federal and state funds to help community college students be successful and overcome financial hurdles,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “For eligible college transfer students, this is a great savings and way for you to complete the first two years of your bachelor’s degree at SCC. Eligible students who are going into technical fields can use the Longleaf Commitment Grant to pay for the majority, or perhaps their entire technical training needs at SCC.”

To determine eligibility, complete the FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid and enroll in Surry Community College. Additionally, Yadkin County students may be eligible for the Yadkin Guarantee to fund their educational pursuits. Other grant monies are available to students through a variety of programs. Additionally, the Surry Community College Foundation provides numerous scholarship opportunities to help students pay for their education.

Surry Community College’s Student and Workforce Services staff will help students with college application, class registration, advising and financial aid. Students can call 336-386-3264 or email studentservices@surry.edu with any questions or concerns. Fall registration information is listed on surry.edu.