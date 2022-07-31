Surry involved in trout-preservation project

Matt Bodenhamer, left, and T.J. Johnson of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission prepare to electroshock part of a stream to find brookies, designated a “species of special concern.”
Stories of mankind encroaching on nature often don’t have happy endings, but that outcome resulted from an effort to move trout from an endangered location to a new home in Surry County.
“They’re doing great,” Fisheries Biologist Kin Hodges of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Friday regarding the Southern Appalachian brook trout — nicknamed brookies — which were involved in the emergency operation.
It was undertaken about a year ago, but the success of the project wasn’t determined until recently.
That mission has come to light publicly through the efforts of NC Policy Watch, a news and commentary outlet based in Raleigh which is affiliated with the North Carolina Justice Center. It is known as a think tank whose mission includes keeping citizens and elected officials informed about important issues, including those involving the environment.
NC Policy Watch recently released a report to other media organizations documenting the trout-rescue operation conducted by the state Wildlife Resources Commission.
That article details the catalyst for the relocation of the brookies, the state’s official freshwater fish and North Carolina’s only native trout species.
Bottomley Properties, a company based in Alleghany County, had been timbering forestland on 360 acres along a section of Ramey Creek to expand cattle-grazing operations of the company, according to NC Policy Watch.
Hodges explained Friday that this location is in Alleghany County just across the border from Surry.
NC Policy Watch reported how shade trees that cooled Ramey Creek while also stabilizing the streambanks had been cut to the stumps. This resulted in rock, mud and dirt being freed by a hard rain and pouring into the creek, damaging three-quarters of an acre of wetlands and more than three linear miles of waterways.
The brookies’ survival was threatened by alleged violations by Bottomley Properties, which the N.C. Division of Water Resources called “some of the most extensive sedimentation damage ever seen,” based on the NC Policy Watch report citing public records in the matter.
This led to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality fining Bottomley Properties $268,000 for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act related to the degradation of creeks, wetlands and streams. The NC Policy Watch report added that the company has appealed the fine, with an administrative law judge to hear the case later this year.
Delicate maneuver
Meanwhile, the fate of the brook trout hung in the balance until the state fisheries experts intervened.
Hodges explained Friday that brookies are a sensitive species that live a perilous existence.
“They need the water to remain nice and clear,” he said of the trout that exist only in the headwaters of mountain streams where no other fish can survive.
The decision was made to move brookies from Ramey Creek to another location about six miles away in Surry County, which Hodges described as an unnamed tributary of the Fisher River above Lowgap.
This waterway represented a great new home for the displaced brookies due to being on property owned by the Piedmont Land Conservancy in Greensboro. It acquires sites in Surry and other area counties containing valuable natural resources that otherwise might be threatened by unwanted development.
“This means that it is protected,” Hodges said. “So we don’t have to worry about outside disturbances harming the brook trout.”
The pristine condition of the Fisher River tributary targeted for the fish relocation also was a plus, the fisheries biologist said.
“It was in perfect shape, habitat-wise, but it just didn’t have brook trout in it,” Hodges said of the waterway that had been on the commission’s radar for years as a likely area for that species to thrive.
However, moving the fish from Ramey Creek to the spot in Surry required a painstaking process that spanned more than two weeks in June 2021, as reported by NC Policy Watch.
This included dipping electrodes into the stream to provide a shock of 400 volts in order to subdue the fish and allow them to be caught and placed in a bucket for transport.
Accessing the new location was achieved with an off-road vehicle and eventually maneuvering through thick undergrowth on foot to reach the Fisher River tributary.
The site recently was revisited to check on the progress of the brookies, which again involved providing an electric shock so they could be measured and otherwise evaluated.
Adult brookies tend to be 5 to 7 inches long, Hodges said, but in places where the food supply is plentiful and the water is deep that can be 9 or 10 inches.
The size of the fish surveyed was determined as adequate and their reproductive cycles appeared to be on track, as reported by NC Policy Watch.
“This is the best result we could have possibly seen,” Hodges said Friday.
He acknowledged that it is a shame the violations happened along Ramey Creek, but the rest of the story has been “serendipitous” with the brookies’ successful relocation.
“The pieces fell in place.”
