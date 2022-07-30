Main Oak action mostly behind the scenes

This photo taken by and from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History shows the immediate after effects of the roof collapse at the Main Oak Building as seen July 7. The Loaded Goat has reopened with a reduced hours and a limited menu due to issues with a refrigeration unit. Their Facebook page thanks their customers, “We want to thank everyone during this time. We look forward to seeing you!”

This morning marks 25 days since the partial collapse of the historic Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Questions abound about the cause of the roof collapse and what the next steps look like but there is no quick answer or action in sight.

On Friday, Mount Airy Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Chris Fallaw confirmed the investigation into the collapse is still ongoing. From the street the scene has changed little with the upper level of the building still exposed and support beams bracing the outside. Businesses in the area have returned to operation with the impediments to Olde Mill Music’s entrance removed and The Loaded Goat resuming limited service this week.

With Autumn Leaves Festival and Mayberry Days on the horizon, there remains some concern about upcoming programming involving foot traffic on streets and sidewalks that may be harmed by the ongoing closure and barriers found at the Main Oak site.

Jordon Edwards has taken over as the events director for The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and is the Autumn Leaves Festival director. She took over from Travis Frye who departed for a tourism coordinator job for both Dobson and Surry County in March.

“It is an excellent question to be asking and for the time, I feel comfortable agreeing that ALF Vendor spaces will be impacted but to what degree I am not sure,” Edwards said. “We have started conversations with all relevant parties and hope to have a better picture within a few weeks. Our utmost importance is safety for vendors and attendees, and we will keep that at the forefront of all discussions moving forward.”

Since 2013 Lizzie Morrison has been the Main Street coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. (MAD). She said she was unable to provide much of an update but did advise that city officials and MAD have “been in touch with their development team. At this point, they are still working through the process with their insurance company.”

She cast a hopeful tone for the outcome of the Main Oak building and the historic elements found within. “All parties are hopeful that the remaining parts of the historic Main Oak Building will be saved.”

“While the layout of some of our beloved festivals may change a bit, planners are moving forward with the 2022 festival season. We feel confident that our public safety partners at the City of Mount Airy will help to ensure the safety of festival goers and everyday pedestrians around the Main Oak Building. A stabilization system and safety barriers will continue to be in place as long as needed,” she said.

Sharing Morrison’s concerns about the state of the building is Matt Edwards. He has been fielding questions about the building given his status as executive director of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, and the neighbor of the building.

From a recent discussion with contractors, “Last I heard they were working with the State Historic Preservation office to try and figure out a plan of action and hopefully identify some funding to help with the façade preservation.”

“At bare minimum I’m sure their architect is pulling together some options for them to consider based on what SHPO, insurance and the engineers say at this point. I know we all want to see something happen quickly, but my experience says this stuff takes time. If you rush it, you end up with bad results.”

A request for comment from the preservation office drew no response.

“These are old building in a historic district and the developers are people who have taken a calculated gamble on the rehabilitation of the building based on a lot of outside factors that we are not privy to. Those likely include tax credits that are, in most cases, predicated on maintaining the historic façade of the building,” Edwards explained.

The sad truth of the matter, he said, is that the state has its hands full with other projects. “Ultimately, while it was catastrophic for our downtown, it’s just another of many projects they are consulting on.”

“Personally, I expect it to take months before anything substantive is done, but do I hope they can get in and get some sort of cover on the exposed section because every day that passes more and more rain pours in and continues to damage the inside as well.”

That is not what anyone wants to see or hear. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, reports Mount Airy received more than 5.59 inches of rain since July 5, the day of the collapse. Every drop of water that is finding a crack or crevice is being pulled by gravity downward and may be eroding the structural integrity of what is left behind.

“That doesn’t even scratch the surface on any investigation the insurance company may want to do before they determine if and how much they’ll pay out. People don’t realize that projects like this are like icebergs – you see a little bit sticking up but there’s a lot going on below the surface.”

Edwards further tempered, “It’s only been three weeks and there are a lot of moving pieces.”