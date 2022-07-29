Hospital earns top rating in annual report

Thursday saw a competition in Pilot Mountain that pitted the business acumen of budding high school entrepreneurs against one another in a test of skill and moxie. YESurry is their chance to dip a toe into the proverbial shark tank without the fear of losing a limb or being eaten for lunch.

Teams from local high schools made a pitch presentation for their businesses. Students were encouraged to look around for a need where a new business or service would be useful. The students must then double back after all groups have gone for an “elevator pitch.”

“You will be talking to our Mr. Moneybags, who is very rich and invests in new companies,” Sue Brownfield explained to the students. “Suddenly, you are riding up in an elevator with Mr. Moneybags. So, you need to ‘pitch’ yourselves and your company – you want Mr. Moneybags to say ‘Meet with me next Monday at 10 a.m.’”

The winner of the competition was Grace Phillips of North Surry High for Grace Got Cakes. Phillips said, “I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I’ve been trying to start businesses since I was like 5 years old, so this just means a whole lot, and I’m excited for the future of Grace Got Cakes.”

She took home prize money totaling $2,500 to put toward her business. She acknowledged kids her age are not usually trying to run a business and “it has taken a toll on my social life for sure. I don’t get to spend nearly as much time with my friends.

“I see the value of doing this over going out, but I try to balance my social life and take breaks and hang out with friends. In the long term this is going to do more for me than going to parties.” It appears ‘work-life balance’ has entered high school curriculum.

Diana Casares-Carapia got up at 3 a.m. to make her confections for the competition before then going class for the day. She made a tasty pitch and Confectionery Diana took home a $1,000 check for second place, paired with $500 for winning at her school level.

She began baking to help her family make ends meet during COVID. She now has outstanding orders she needs help filling and requested investors to, “Invest in me.” Having taken business classes at Surry Early College, Casares-Carapia is ready to open her own store in Dobson upon graduation.

Elkin High came in third which doubled their initial winnings to $1,000 for Students Pay Students. Braden Oliver and Luke Burchette made their elevator pitch for an online hub where students, with teacher recommendation, can apply to tutor other students. They mentioned building a sense of camaraderie amongst the students as they aid one another.

“Find your niche,” keynote speaker Will Pfitzner encouraged the students. “There are hundreds of thousands of other people interested in what you are.”

He went on to discuss the dangers of rampant consumerism as a means by which to seek self-identity. Digital identities will lessen the desire to buy things to gain a sense of self or status. With increased access to information, he encouraged the students to be mindful of media “brainwashing” and seek their own information.

YESurry launched at Mount Airy High in 2019 and quickly grew to all seven high schools. Brownfield said the entries this year were “a notch above. They really elevated their game.”

“We want them to become business savvy: how do you start a business, how to do a business plan, a financial plan, what is your competition, how do you network,” she explained. “The advisors have challenged their team for the last several months.”

“The competition asks them to pool and hone skills they have already learned in school and supplement those with new skills,” advisor Greg Perkins said.

“I have personally seen my team develop the poise and confidence to present convincingly to business decision makers, to experience the highs and lows of product and business plan development and display the patience to complete those processes,” said the president of Perkins Financial in Mount Airy.

From inception of the concept through development of a business plan on to the final presentation takes effort. Learning to collaborate, synthesize ideas, and develop executable plans are skills that will benefit these students wherever life takes them.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity for kids to learn what the ‘real world’ is going to expect from them,” Perkins said. It should then also show the students what to expect in return and hitting an obstacle is something they will contend with.

Rejection is not a lesson anyone wants to learn, but it is a fact of business life that not every venture will succeed. For some, a cold business lesson was dispensed in a more palatable format than a door slammed shut with a rejection later in life.

“These kids are learning to conquer the fears that keep many adults from pursuing the entrepreneurial urges,” Perkins observed, “the conquering of which provides our next generation of job creators and community leaders.” The incubation of the next generation of teachers, business, and industry leaders in and for Surry County is a recurring drumbeat that is growing louder from different corners of he county.

“A lot of times we hear about young people who leave the county and never come back,” Todd Tucker said previously of keynote speaker and first-ever Entrepreneur of the Year award winner Will Pfitzner. “His story is just the opposite.”

Pfitzner is the NCSU alumni who decided to chase something he enjoyed doing rather than the almighty dollar. His ‘local man makes good and returns to Mayberry to much adulation’ story is a tale business and community leaders alike would like to see replicated.

He also alluded to the fact that the traditional four-year college track is not for everyone. Therefore, programs such as YESurry create opportunities for students to envision a different path forward both for themselves and Surry County.

These young adults put their skills to the test and while Grace Phillips won the day, the community altogether may be the ultimate winner.