Police reports

July 27, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $15,000 secured bond on a felony charge of abusing a disabled elder, resulting in injury, according to city police reports.

Brandon Michael Senter, 35, of 131 Cartwright Lane, was encountered by officers last Friday during a suspicious-person investigation at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on Rockford Street, where he is listed as an employee, and found to be wanted on that charge.

It had been filed on Feb. 9 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no additional details provided. Senter is facing an Aug. 8 appearance in District Court.

• Robert Samuel Joyner, 59, of 122 Northwood Drive, was charged with hit and run Sunday, stemming from a traffic crash on Five Forks Trail at Fairview Avenue.

A 2009 Infiniti QX56 that Joyner was driving during that incident was located unoccupied in the parking lot of Northwood Apartments Saturday and positively identified then by a witness to what happened. Joyner came to the police station the next day and stated that he was operating the vehicle involved and had fled the scene of the crash.

The case is scheduled for the Sept. 26 session of Surry District Court.

• Jordan Matthew Wood, 25, of 1643 U.S. Highway 21, State Road, in the Elkin area, was confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond Monday on a charge of assault on a female.

Wood is accused of wrapping his hands around the throat of Vanessa Floridalma Rodriguez of N.C. 268 at Dobson and scratching her neck.

This allegedly occurred Sunday afternoon at a business where Rodriguez is employed, Metro by T-Mobile, on Rockford Street. Wood was arrested there Monday afternoon after he was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at that location.

He is facing an Aug. 8 appearance in District Court.