Rotary recognizes student achievements

July 27, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Club sponsoring member in jiu-jitsu competition

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Rachael Williams, center, receives a Rotary Club of Mount Airy sponsorship check from club members Tonda Phillips, left, and Carol Burke, to support Williams’ upcoming participation in the international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Master Championship in Las Vegas.

O’Neal

Davis

Kade Norman, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, receives a Rotary scholarship check from club member Polly Long at a recent meeting.

Rotarian Polly Long, right, presents a scholarship check Tuesday to Mount Airy High School graduate Paxton Reece.

A Rotary Club of Mount Airy meeting Tuesday had a distinctly youthful appearance, which included students being recognized for academic and other achievements along with one person who’ll be participating in an upcoming jiu-jitsu competition.

Local Rotarian Rachael Williams is preparing for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Master Championship scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is described as a grappling-based martial art that recognizes how it is easier to control an opponent on the ground as opposed to a standing position. Once taking the opponent down, the aim is to wrestle for dominant control positions from which the opponent can be rendered harmless and forced to submit.

The Rotary Club of Mount Airy’s Global Outreach Committee is a sponsor of Williams’ participation. A $300 check for sponsorship funds was presented to her during Tuesday’s meeting at Cross Creek Country Club.

Williams will be promoting the local group during the international competition in the form of a patch on the front of her jacket providing what she called “great visibility.” Matches during the event will be live streamed, powered by FloSports, a subscription service.

“I am blown away and so thankful for this opportunity to take the Mount Airy Rotary name with me to Las Vegas in September,” Williams commented.

Scholarship awards

Another Rotary initiative that supports higher-education aspirations of local students also took center stage Tuesday.

“Every spring we give scholarships and it is dependent on how much money we have,” said the club’s Polly Long. “And this year we were able to give two.”

Awards of $500 each went to Paxton Reece and Kade Norman, recent graduates of Mount Airy and Surry Central high schools, respectively. Norman was presented a check at a Rotary meeting on June 28, which Reece was unable to attend, so she received hers Tuesday.

Along with academic performance, the scholarship criteria includes community service through the countywide Interact Club, a youth branch of the Rotary organization which encourages participation in service projects.

Scholarship recipients must be members of that group. “We look at what they’ve done for the community,” Long explained.

Reece, who is headed to the University of North Carolina to study psychology, took part in the Lunch Buddies program at B.H. Tharrington Primary School, played a role in Blue Bear Bus activities and participated in a dog wash.

Norman, who will pursue nursing training at Surry Community College, aided food distribution for those in need, participated in a cleanup effort and assisted in a building program of the Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity.

Youth leaders

Also recognized Tuesday were two local students who are winners of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

They are Devin Davis, a rising senior at Mount Airy High School, and Katie O’Neal, who will be entering the 12th grade at Surry Central High School.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards involve a program coordinated by Rotary clubs worldwide, which includes thousands of young people being chosen to participate in the highly selective program that provides training for their future endeavors.

The local students’ selection as award winners led to their attendance at the recent Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference at Oak Ridge Military Academy in Guilford County.

Both Davis and O’Neal got a chance to speak about their activities there during Tuesday’s Rotary meeting and how meaningful that gathering was to them.

Davis called it easily “the best experience of my life,” and expressed gratitude to the club members for sending her to the conference. “I can’t thank you enough,” she told them.

The event stressed the fact that the future is now, the student added.

“It showed me that I am not a leader of tomorrow, but a young leader of today.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.