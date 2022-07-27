Council continuing war of words over Andy mural

Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, reads passages from Mount Airy’s charter which he says shows that sidewalk and street changes at the mural site, including the elimination of parking spaces, should have been authorized by the commissioners, but were not. Commissioner Tom Koch also is pictured.
Commissioner Marie Wood presides over the city council meeting as mayor pro tem in Mayor Ron Niland’s absence and is shown during the mural discussion.
Along with recent summer temperatures, a new Andy Griffith mural on Moore Avenue remains a hot topic at City Hall — not the mural itself, but related parking and sidewalk changes there which one official says were done improperly.
“We didn’t follow our charter,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said during the last council meeting in a continuing debate over an issue that first began heating up when it last had met on June 16.
And the flame was turned up higher last Thursday night when Cawley came armed with copies of Mount Airy’s charter — the official document specifying the rights and duties of city government — documentation he’d been asked to produce at the previous session.
Cawley, who has said repeatedly that he loves the new mural, contends, however, that only the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners had the authority to change the street infrastructure there. This included widening the sidewalk to allow a better observation area for the public, which caused two parking spaces to be lost.
The often-outspoken North Ward commissioner — who is running for mayor this year — said that rather than the board, City Manager Stan Farmer authorized the recent infrastructure work.
Cawley read a pertinent section of the municipal charter, taking up about a page, which states that the city board has the power to authorize both street and sidewalk changes and makes no mention of the city manager’s role. He focused on the loss of the parking spots, indicating that affected business owners should have had a chance to weigh in on that at a public hearing.
Nitpicking, micromanaging?
Other members of the city council disagreed last Thursday with Cawley’s assessment of the matter, which had arisen in June in connection with an unrelated request from a local body shop owner regarding a sign.
Frank Fleming, also known for his modified racing career, is seeking an amendment to a city ordinance which would allow him to have a taller sign at a new shop location on Merita Street which isn’t presently permitted. A public hearing on the proposed amendment is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Cawley Thursday reiterated a previous statement that Fleming is doing this “the right way” in conforming to the rules, compared to what he believes is no respect being shown for city procedure concerning the mural site.
“We didn’t do it the right way,” Cawley said of his position that the board should have authorized the work, while quickly adding that he is not trying to call out the city manager, who came aboard in January.
“With all due respect, Stan, I appreciate you and I like you,” he told Farmer, seated right beside him in the council chambers.
“We didn’t follow our charter,” said Cawley, who added that “I just throw my hands up” if fellow officials think there is no need to abide by that document.
Others on the city board, in attempting to counter Cawley’s argument, said there was a gray area involved with the mural-related work and their interpretation of the charter. This was after Commissioner Marie Wood asked Cawley to read the key passages aloud while presiding at the meeting in her dual role as mayor pro tem due to the absence of Mayor Ron Niland.
“I don’t get that,” Wood said of Cawley’s accusation while advising that she sees nothing in the charter explicitly forbidding the city manager from making such decisions. “I’m trying to wrap my head around how this had anything to do with the mural.”
The board’s Steve Yokeley, who had asked Cawley to produce documentation that led to the latter’s reading of the charter, also weighed in on the matter.
“I just think that if we’re going to nitpick about allowing the city manager to do what he is charged to do,” Yokeley said, “it will be a sad day for the city.”
Commissioner Tom Koch agreed, saying he could foresee problems “if the city manager has to come to us every time anything is done in this town.”
“We just can’t micromanage,” Yokeley said. “We have to look at the big picture and set policy.”
Yokeley disagreed with Cawley’s interpretation of the charter, saying he also doesn’t see language prohibiting Farmer from removing a small parking section.
“The question was whether the city manager had the authority to take two parking spaces.”
“Where does it stop?” Cawley responded in suggesting that a couple of parking spots lost today could mean 24 being taken later under the same scenario — impacting affected businesses.
Attorney offers opinion
Toward the end of the mural debate that took up most of the meeting, Commissioner Joe Zalescik asked City Attorney Hugh Campbell for his assessment on what had transpired — “because none of us up here went to law school.”
Campbell concurred with Cawley that the board has the authority to make street/sidewalk changes, as the charter states, saying he couldn’t recall a similar case of parking spots being removed without board action. Campbell has been city attorney since 2002.
Yet he also thinks the city manager did not overstep his authority in the matter or otherwise did anything wrong.
The scope of the mural project had been discussed and approved by the commissioners beforehand, Campbell said of action taken last year.
That finding only produced further debate.
Commissioner Cawley reminded that the mural originally was intended for a wall of Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Co. on North Main Street. It was shifted to the location on Moore Avenue for reasons including a high cost of readying the Brannock and Hiatt wall for paint.
“The board never approved putting the mural where it is now,” he said, mentioning that all the work was done before this could occur.
“I know it’s too late now,” Cawley said of such a decision. “It was too late when I brought it up (last month).”
Yokeley said he was aware the mural site was going to be moved.
“I’m glad you knew about it,” Cawley replied. “I didn’t.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.