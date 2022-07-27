Music at the Market Concert Series to get underway

Food, agriculture and bluegrass picking are staples in Surry County and starting Friday, Aug. 26, the three will blend together in harmony when the Music at the Market concert series kicks off at the Dobson Farmer’s Market.
Folks from all over will be able to satisfy their taste buds from food trucks on-site at 6 p.m. and whet their bluegrass appetite with the music of Steve Marshall & Highroad from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is free and citizens should bring their lawn chairs. BJ’s Fry Shack, My Kitchen, and Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts are scheduled to be at the first concert.
Utilizing the location of the Farmer’s Market off the Dobson U.S. Hwy. 601 exit, at 903 E. Atkins St., Dobson, organizers of the concert series hope it will be a crowd pleaser and a perennial draw.
All concerts in the series are free and will be held at the same time of the evening from late summer through the fall, which should make for cooler weather — fingers crossed.
The concert series is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless, Surry Communications, Frontier Natural Gas and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation.
There are six bands set to perform during Music at the Market.
“Combining their precise instrumental skills with their powerful harmony, Steve Marshal & Highroad produce music embedded in the bluegrass tradition with feeling and soul,” according to promotional material for the band.
The next show will be held on Sept. 9 featuring Hubert Lawson & the Bluegrass Country Boys. They have been described as a hard-driving traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel band playing in North Carolina and surrounding areas.
Hubert Lawson, who emcees the show and plays guitar, shares the stage with his wife Vera, on bass, and their two sons Lee and Eddie Lawson.
Wood Family Tradition will wrap up the month with their show on Sept. 30. Family values, legacy, faith and humor are just a few things that Wood Family Tradition bring to the stage with more than 150 years of combined experience in the Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel genre.
Wood Family Tradition has its roots from legendary banjoist and songwriter Al Wood. Mike and Bobby are his sons and Jason is his grandson. Other members include Jason’s wife Mackenzie, and banjoist Brian Aldridge.
Get the fiddles ready for The Country Boys on Oct. 7. The Country Boys have played in most of the regional fiddler’s conventions, and they have won the coveted first place in the Galax Fiddlers Convention competition several times. The band also placed second runner-up in the old Union Grove Fiddlers Convention.
The band specialized in fiddle tunes and receives a lot of their repertoire from Kenny Baker and Lester Flatt. More recent influences have come from the Country Gentlemen, while adding their own modern twist.
On Oct. 28 it will be time for Gap Civil to take the state for Music at the Market. The group is an Appalachian Mountain Music band built on the motto of honor and innovation. They honor the mountain traditions that have shaped and rooted their music, yet they take great pride in innovative and exciting original songs, tunes and arrangements.
Gap Civil was formed in 2017 in Sparta and features Caroline Noel Beverley on guitar and vocals, Chris Johnson on banjo and bass, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and vocals and Kyle Dean Smith on bass and lead guitar.
Slate Mountain Ramblers will end the roster of performances with a bang on Nov. 11. The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time band from Mount Airy. They formerly lived in Ararat, Virginia. For many years, Richard Bowman, his wife Barbara and their daughter Marsha have spent weekends playing music. Richard plays fiddle, Barbara the bass and Marsha the claw-hammer banjo.
The band has a winning tradition at fiddler’s conventions throughout the years. Richard, on fiddle, and Marsha, on claw-hammer banjo, have received many individual awards. The Slate Mountain Ramblers play for shows, dances, family and community gatherings, benefits and compete at fiddler’s conventions throughout the year.
The Ramblers have played internationally at the Austrian Alps Performing Arts Festival and in Gainsborough, England for the Friends of American Old Time Music and Dance Festival. They also lead fiddle, banjo, bass and dance workshops.
No music festival would be complete without a cold drink and something to snack on. Scheduled food trucks to appear at this year’s Music at the Market Concert Series include:
• BJ’s Fry Shack: Aug. 26
• My Kitchen: Aug. 26, Sept. 9
• Shikora Express on Wheels: Sept. 30
• 13 Bones Food Truck: Oct. 7
• Mermaids On the Go: Sept. 30, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11
• Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts LLC: Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.
If the tunes were not enough, the food trucks may add an extra tasty incentive for people to come out and enjoy dinner and music, organizers said.