East Surry names Cadet of the Semester

July 27, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Winner of the Cadet of the Semester, Cadet SSG Joseph Boggs. (Submitted photo)

Toward the end of the most recent school year, one cadet was recognized on behalf of the Cardinal Battalion as Cadet of the Semester for his work.

Cadet SSG Joseph Boggs was tapped as the Cadet of the Semester, which meant not only being recognized for his academic success and passing a set of question posed by a panel, but the honor comes with a promotion to the next rank.

Joseph, along with several other cadets, were asked a series of questions based on the JROTC curriculum. The panel judging their replies was made up of Cadet Command Sergeant Major Dylan Myers, Cadet Major Maria Chilton, Cadet First Sergeant Hunt McMasters, Cadet First Lieutenant Dylan Brock and Cadet Captain Travis Watson.

In order to compete cadents must maintain an “A” average. The cadets were graded on military bearing, appearance, and execution of drill. Each cadet was asked a maximum of ten questions. They were all scored on how well each individual answered the question and how well they executed their drill movements.

All participating cadets earned a ribbon to display on their dress uniform.