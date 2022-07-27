A year of awards for the North Surry Yearbook

The 2022 North Surry High School yearbook recently competed in the North Carolina Scholastic Media Association statewide contest at UNC Chapel Hill and brought home the highest honor in school history.

Members of the North Surry High School 2022 yearbook staff hold the Possibilities banner and copies of the book as well as copies of the 2021 yearbook. From left are Madalyn Edwards, Grace Ross, Marissa Casstevens, Chloe Westmoreland, Cassidy Hull, Ashley Flores, and Chloe Rozier.

Members of the North Surry High School 2022 yearbook staff hold the Possibilities banner and copies of the book as well as copies of the 2021 yearbook. From left are Madalyn Edwards, Grace Ross, Marissa Casstevens, Chloe Westmoreland, Cassidy Hull, Ashley Flores, and Chloe Rozier.

This is the spread that is included in the Possibilities book.

This is the spread that is included in the Possibilities book.

2021-22 North Surry yearbook staff, from left, are Madalyn Edwards, Chloe Rozier, Cassidy Hull, Marissa Casstevens, Grace Ross, Ashley Flores, Micha Felts and Chloe Westmoreland.

2021-22 North Surry yearbook staff, from left, are Madalyn Edwards, Chloe Rozier, Cassidy Hull, Marissa Casstevens, Grace Ross, Ashley Flores, Micha Felts and Chloe Westmoreland.

In the overall contest, the 2022 yearbook was named an All-North Carolina selection. This is the association’s highest rating. All-North Carolina yearbooks demonstrate excellence in all areas of journalism. North Surry was one of only thirteen schools in the state to earn this honor.

In the section contests, the book received third place for the cover and for coverage. Advertising also received honorable mention.

In the individual contests, Marissa Casstevens won third place for sports captions. Ashley Flores won third place for sports photography and honorable mention for sports spread design.

The 2021 yearbook was previously named a Yearbook of Distinction at the High School Journalism Awards held by the North Carolina Scholastic Media Association at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The contest is open to every school in the state. Public, private, and charter high schools of every size compete against each other in the overall and individual contests. The section awards are broken down into two categories, large and small schools.

This wasn’t the only accolade the North Surry staff received. The 2021 North Surry yearbook is included in the latest volume of Possibilities, an idea book from Walsworth Publishing Company that is distributed nationally to current and prospective customers.

“The Possibilities book is a collection of Walworth’s favorites that have been gathered ‘in hopes of creating a one-stop ideation shop’ for schools. The portion of the publication containing spreads showcases schools that ‘came up with new spins on traditional topics, created eye-catching designs and masterfully utilized their photography and illustrations to create something masterful,’” said Walsworth.

A spread covering National Dog Day is featured in the book. Madalyn Edwards wrote the copy for the page. Marissa Casstevens, Cassidy Hull, Isaac Riggs, Mattie Everitt, Victoria Andre submitted the photographs that were included in the spread.

Junior Ashley Flores submitted a picture to a photography contest of a football player carrying a North Surry flag running onto the football field. That photograph also was selected to be included in the Possibilities book. Additionally, it will be included as the main varsity football photograph in the 2022 yearbook. The 2021 yearbook editors were Meg Adams and Madalyn Edwards. The 2022 yearbook editors are Marissa Casstevens, Madalyn Edwards, Micah Felts, Cassidy Hull.

“Our goal is always to make a better book than we did the year before, and the 2021 yearbook staff raised the bar for us. At the beginning of each school year, we go to the Possibilities book for ideas because it is a curated collection from some of the best yearbook programs in the country. I am really proud of the work that my students create because they have grown our program into one that others across the country can go to for inspiration,” said North Surry yearbook adviser Myra Combs.