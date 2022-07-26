Kiwanis Club donates to SCC scholarship fund

The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy recently presented a check to the Surry Community College Foundation for its scholarship fund. Bettsee McPhail, chapter president, presented the check to Sheila Franklin, SCC Foundation executive director.

The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy Scholarship is awarded to a student who is a Key Club member of North Surry or Mount Airy high schools. The student must have a 3.0 grade point average and demonstrate financial need. The recipient can study any program at Surry Community College.

“The Surry Community College Foundation greatly appreciates the generous monetary gifts from individuals, organizations, and civic groups such as the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy,” Franklin said. “Without the kindness, generosity, and philanthropic heart of those in our community, many students would not be able to achieve their educational goals and ultimately their career goals. We are so fortunate to be in a position to facilitate these scholarship monies with students in need.”

The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy works to promote different causes, including drug overdose awareness campaigns, the local historical preservation society and promoting organ donation through the Donate Life Campaign. The Mount Airy Chapter is ranked first in North Carolina for its work in encouraging individuals to become organ donors.

Anyone interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy should contact McPhail at P.O. Box 705, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to join.

Surry Community College opened in 1964, and the Surry Community College Foundation was established in 1966 to provide financial support to students and the college at-large, promoting educational opportunity for students. As a part of its mission, the foundation administers a number of student scholarships sponsored by individuals, civic organizations, and business/industry partners.

Those interested in learning more about the foundation and how to support scholarships may contact Franklin, SCC Foundation executive director, at 336-386-3205 or franklins@surry.edu.